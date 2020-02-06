Erykah Badu Is Releasing Vagina-Scented Incense Called Badu’s P*ssy

Erykah Badu PA

Vagina-scented home fragrances are having a moment, and could well take over from the cosy, wintry aromas that are still filling our homes with a warm-from-the-cookie-oven glow.

Advert

Your Magic Winter Forest candle may well make you feel as though you’re snuggled up in an adorable pine log cabin, but can it ever compete with inhaling the intimate bouquet of a celebrity’s nether regions?

Following in the Goopy footsteps of Gwyneth Paltrow, Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Erykah Badu is set to release an NSFW incense inspired by fragrances from her own lady garden.

Erykah Badu PA

Badu, 48, proudly opened up about the potency of her upright wink during an interview with 10 Magazine, revealing:

Advert

There’s an urban legend that my p*ssy changes men. The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.

And now, thanks to a pungent new incense product, you don’t even need to be within sniffing distance of Badu to fall under the mythical spell of her velvet vault.

Described as an ‘olfactory tribute to what Badu calls her “superpower”‘, this straight-to-the-point incense line will be called ‘Badu’s P*ssy’.

Badu went on to tell 10 Magazine a little bit about the creative process that goes into making her hoo-hoo heavy scent:

I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them. Even the ash is part of it.

Erykah Badu PA

Many of us would find it quite inconvenient to be left with a singed and tattered knickers drawer. But this is fortunately of no consequence to Badu, who has apparently been going commando for some time now.

Badu World Market will open its online doors from February 20. If you can’t wait that long to fill your flat with notes of fanny, then there’s always Paltrow’s ‘This Smells Like My Vagina‘ candle.

Advert

Sold via Paltrow’s online Goop store for a cool $75, this candle is reportedly made with ‘geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed to put us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth’.

The result is ‘a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent’, which has since proved a real hit with home fragrance/vagina fans. The pricey candle sold out in a matter of hours after it was launched.

gwyneth paltrow vagina candle Goop

I mean, each to their own but I reckon I’ll just stick with a bit of Air Wick…