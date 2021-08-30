Evan Rachel Wood Fires Marilyn Manson The Finger In ‘You Get What You Give’ Performance

evanrachelwood/Instagram/Apple Music

Evan Rachel Wood gave Marilyn Manson the finger following his controversial appearance with Kanye West.

The Westworld star was the first to publicly name Manson in her abuse allegations. ‘The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,’ she wrote.

Advert 10

Since then, he’s been accused of sexual and emotional abuse by more than 15 women, including Phoebe Bridgers, Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell and Game of Thrones‘ Esmé Bianco.

West was criticised for bringing Manson and DaBaby, a rapper facing backlash for homophobic remarks, onstage for his third Donda listening party. ‘He knows that having controversial figures around will be provocative and will get people to talking,’ a source close to the artist told People.

While performing a cover of You Get What You Give at The Bourbon Room, Wood gave Manson the finger during a specific portion of the song, singing: ‘Fashion shoots with Beck and Hanson, Courtney Love and Marilyn Manson, you’re all fakes, run to your mansions, come around, we’ll kick your asses.’

Advert 10

@consequence

She shared a clip to Instagram, where it’s received support from the likes of Alex Winter, Rumer Willis and other celebs, as well as her fans. ‘For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don’t give up,’ Wood wrote.

Manson has denied all allegations, last month branding his accusers as ‘cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetise and exploit the #MeToo movement.’