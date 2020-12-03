Exeter Radio Station Bans Rita Ora’s Music Following Lockdown-Bending Birthday Party
A radio station in Exeter has banned Rita Ora’s music after she was caught breaching lockdown rules by having a 30th birthday gathering.
The singer has confessed to hosting an illegal gathering at Casa Cruz restaurant in Notting Hill, London, on Saturday, November 28.
Ora claimed the party was ‘a spur of the moment decision’, adding that she thought it would be acceptable given that the country was due to come out of lockdown just four days later.
The singer says she’s deeply sorry for breaking the rules and putting people at risk, and she’s reported to have voluntarily paid a £10,000 fine for hosting an illegal gathering.
Following the announcement, Radio Exe host Ben Clark has blacklisted Ora for her actions, telling his listeners, ‘I can’t speak for any other Radio Exe presenter, but as of now, for the foreseeable future, I’m not playing any of her songs.’
He explained:
You can’t get your head round it, can you? The mind boggles.
My 11-year-old daughter said to me the other night, ‘Dad, can one of my friends come round after school?’, ‘No!’, ‘Why?!’, ‘We’re in a lockdown!’
If an 11-year-old can get her round it, surely Rita can… So the foreseeable future, I will not be playing any Rita Ora songs.
If you’re a big Rita Ora fan, I’m sure even you can see where I’m coming from.
Unsurprisingly, Rita has faced backlash over her illegal birthday bash, which took place at a time when restaurants were ordered to close and people were banned from socialising with anyone outside of their home or support bubble.
Even now of the official lockdown is over, those living in London – which is under tier 2 restrictions – are not allowed to socialise with anyone they don’t live with indoors, while the rule of six people still applies outdoors. Ora’s party is reported to have had at least 30 people in attendance.
‘I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe. Even though this won’t make it right, I want to sincerely apologise,’ she wrote.
Pictures taken by paparazzi showed Rita arriving with models Cara and Poppy Delevigne, neither of whom have commented publicly on attending the illegal gathering.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]