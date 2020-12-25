Fairytale Of New York Voted Best Christmas Song Of All Time ThePoguesOfficial/YouTube

Fairytale of New York has been voted the best Christmas song of all time.

For some, it’s straight after Halloween. Others may wait until mid-November, some may steadfastly stick to December 1. Sooner or later, the festive playlists come out to play.

Advert 10

Whether you’re working, driving or walking, Christmas songs become the soundtrack to our lives across the holidays. However, which track reigns supreme above the rest? We know the answer.

As we approach Christmas Day, UNILAD has put out a number of polls to find out what you all think about the festivities. Do Yorkshire puddings belong on a Christmas dinner? Who’s the best movie Santa Claus? What’s the best Christmas chocolate? We’re asking the big questions.

Everyone has their favourite Christmas song. But we wanted to find out which is the best, the king of all festive tunes, so we gave you all some options.

Advert 10

Across a series of polls, we let you choose between All I Want For Christmas For You, Fairytale of New York, Christmas (Baby Please Come Home), Last Christmas, 1984’s Do They Know It’s Christmas?, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, Merry Xmas Everybody, I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday, Underneath the Tree, A Wonderful Christmas Christmas Time, Stay Another Day and Santa Tell Me.

Yet, there was always a clear winner. With a whopping 74.2% share of the final vote, The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s classic song is officially the best of them all.

Advert 10

Released in 1988, Fairytale of New York has gone on to become one of the most famous Christmas songs ever, a regular favourite of people young and old.

It’d be remiss not to mention the controversy. The original version of the song notably features a homophobic slur – however, in an edited version of the song (which first emerged in the 1990s), the lyrics are changed to: ‘You’re cheap and you’re haggard.’

Every single year, without fail, contention over the original lyrics makes headlines in some way, whether it’s radio stations debating which version to use or online discussion over whether it’s an acceptable song to play at all.

Advert 10

For example, for the airwaves this Christmas, Radio 1 has opted to remove two offensive words from the recording, while Radio 2 will play the original and Radio 6 presenters will choose at will.

Considering both MacColl, prior to her death, and The Pogues have publicly supported the edited version over the original, the most furious voices in the debates seem to be those clinging onto the word for no urgent reason.

Listen to whichever version you like, but let’s not pretend it’s worth arguing over the right to publicly broadcast a homophobic slur, regardless of any original context… it isn’t an infringement on your human rights to hear the edited version. If they bleeped the swearing or slurs on an older Eminem track, would you moan? No.