Fans Call Eminem A Rap Icon As He Turns 48, Passes 20 Billion Spotify Streams

Fans Call Eminem A Rap Icon As He Turns 48 PA Images

As Eminem celebrates his 48th birthday, fans of the Rap God are marking the occasion online.

The rapper, full name Marshall Bruce Mathers III, is one of the world’s most famous music artists. Whether it be The Eminem Show, 8 Mile or his more recent work, his influence stretches across multiple generations. For many, he was an entry point to the world of rap.

Advert

Today, October 17, is Eminem’s birthday. As you would expect, social media is swarmed with messages of love and praise for the Superman.

My Mixtapez wrote on Twitter, ‘Happy Birthday to one of hip hop’s most legendary rappers… Eminem turns 48 years old today. Many people across the world place Eminem on the same list next to MC’s such as Tupac, Biggie Smalls, and Jay Z.’

Rather serendipitously, Chart Data also announced that Eminem has become the fourth lead artist in the history of Spotify to pass 20 billion streams.

Advert

Another user wrote, ‘Eminem’s fanbase is HUGE and we’re all celebrating him today! Stan twitter can say whatever, this man is loved by millions of people & his longevity speaks for itself.’

Another fan tweeted, ‘Happy birthday to a living legend, my GOAT. You inspire me to dream big & work hard. Thank you for sharing your gift of music with me & the rest of the world. You are limitless. Today we celebrate you & your greatness. I love you King.’

Advert

Eminem released his first album back in 1996 with Infinite. However, he soared to mainstream popularity after signing with Dr. Dre’s Aftermath label, later releasing The Slim Shady LP and The Marshall Mathers LP to critical acclaim.

He’d go on to release The Eminem Show and Encore before there was a five-year gap, at which point he released the following albums: Relapse; Recovery; The Marshall Mathers LP 2; Revival; Kamikaze; and Music to be Murdered By.

Advert

In 2002, he made his movie debut in 8 Mile, a part-biographical drama that would see the rapper win the Academy Award for Best Original Song for Lose Yourself, an anthem still beloved today.

Another user wrote, ‘Eminem has been sitting right at the top for over two decades and has given us some of the greatest music the genre has ever seen. Another legend is blessed with another year, to celebrate.’

You’re already thinking about it, so here are the 8 Mile final rap battles:

Advert

And finally, one user tweeted, ‘You are our true inspiration and saved many lives through your music. Keep making dope music and we are so lucky to witness all this greatness. Nobody can do like u.’

Happy birthday to The Real Slim Shady.