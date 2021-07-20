Fans Pay Tribute To Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington On Anniversary Of His Death

PA/@linkinpark/Instagram

Linkin Park fans have paid tribute to the late Chester Bennington on the fourth anniversary of his death.

The singer tragically took his own life in 2017 and was found in his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

Bennington is survived by his wife, Talinda Bennington, and his six children.

Talinda remarried at the beginning of 2020 to LA County firefighter Michael Fredman, and said her ‘Linkin Park brothers’ had welcomed Fredman with open arms.

PA

Announcing the news of her engagement in 2019 while paying tribute to Bennington, Talinda said, ‘I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F. I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy. That death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you.’

She continued:

My family, friends, and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms. I will continue to honor Chester and continue my life’s mission to make his passing not in vein. To all suicide loss survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness, and love.

Now, on the anniversary of the Linkin Park frontman’s death, fans have taken to social media to pay their respects to the singer.

One person wrote, ‘You are not this generations Cobain or Lennon. You are the man who wore his heart on his sleeve, and then tore the sleeve to distribute it amongst all of us. You are the first and last Chester Bennington.’

Another Linkin Park fan wrote, ‘My sun, my light, my miracle, my inspiration, my joy and pain. 4 years without you. Unthinkable and unfair. You are always with me, in my soul and in my heart. Thank you for everything, my Angel. I love you, Chester, more than possible. Forever.’

A third person tweeted, ‘I lost you today, 4 years ago and my life has never been the same ever since. Your music helped me as I was growing, and you saved me countless of times. I’ll carry your music with me wherever I go. Missing you everyday, Chester Bennington. I love you.’

Another paid tribute to Bennington writing, ‘4 years ago today Chester Bennington from Linkin Park took his life. He will never be forgotten and he will always be remembered for his empowering vocals and lyrics. he truly had a beautiful soul and we miss him.’