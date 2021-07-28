Fans Pay Tribute To Slipknot’s Joey Jordison Following His Death

slipknot/Instagram/joeyjordison

Fans and fellow musicians are mourning the loss of ‘one of the greatest ever to sit behind a drum kit,’ following the death of founding Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison.

Jordison died this week aged 46. His family said he passed away peacefully in his sleep, adding in a statement that they were left with ’empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow.’

Fans have taken to social media to share their own shock and sadness at the loss, with many expressing his importance as the founding drummer of one of the most influential heavy metal bands of all time.

‘RIP legend, you’ll always be the drummer who got me hooked onto metal,’ one person tweeted, while music journalist Alex Baker wrote ‘Fairly sure that if Slipknot didn’t exist that my life wouldn’t have gone in the direction that it’s gone in. And I’m also fairly sure that if Joey Jordison hadn’t been on drums when I first got into them, that they wouldn’t have been the same band.’

Heavy metal musicians are also reacting to the death of one of the godfathers of the genre, with many sharing how Jordison and Slipknot inspired them to pursue their own music careers.

‘A game changing drummer/musician: Watching #joeyjordison was like seeing a machine with human quality,’ Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick said in a tweet.

Speaking to TMZ following the news, Korn guitarist James Shaffer said he was ‘in shock,’ and praised Jordison’s skills and energy behind the drumkit.

Slipknot and lead singer Corey Taylor have turned their social media profiles to black following the news.

Jordison left Slipknot in 2013 after announcing he had been diagnosed with transverse myelitis, a form of multiple sclerosis. No cause of death has been given.