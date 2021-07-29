Fans Pay Tribute To ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill Following His Death

PA Images

Music fans around the world are reacting to the death of rock ‘legend’ Dusty Hill, who passed away this week aged 72.

Hill was the bassist for ZZ Top for more than fifty years, joining the band shortly after it formed in Houston, Texas in 1969.

In a statement his bandmates said he passed away peacefully in his sleep, writing ‘we, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature, and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. You will be missed greatly, amigo.’

Following the news of Hill’s death, fans and fellow musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to the rock institution, with Parliament-Funkadelic bassist Bootsy Collins describing him as a ‘giant legend of the Rock and Roll empires.’

‘Every bass player wishes he looked as cool,’ wrote one fan on Twitter, while another posted ‘we lost another legendary musician today and another inspiration.’

Actor Morgan Fairchild, a longtime friend of Hill, posted of her shock at his death, writing ‘just devastated to hear of the death of Dusty Hill. We knew each other since high school, when my then-boyfriend was the drummer in 1 of Dusty’s early bands w his brother, Rocky. Spent many an evening at those early gigs together.’

Other musicians also expressed their sadness at his passing, including Motorhead, who wrote on their official Twitter page ‘Brother Dusty…beer drinkers and hell raisers worldwide salute you, including all of the Motörhead family. Thank you for helping create such kick-*ss influential, music for us all. Rest well and rest easy friend…’

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins paid his own tribute to Hill on stage last night, wearing a shirt reading ‘Dusty RIP.’

