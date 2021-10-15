Fans Praise Britney After Posting Nude Photo Calling Out Body Improvement Specialists

@britneyspears/Instagram

After her father was suspended from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to spread messages around body positivity, calling out body improvement specialists.

Jamie Spears agreed to step down as a conservator in August, having held the position for 13 years. A petition was filed to officially end the singer’s conservatorship in September.

Advert 10

As momentum gathered regarding the status of her conservatorship, Britney took to uploading photographs and videos of herself on Instagram, showing herself on holiday with fiancé Sam Asghari, for example, or posing topless in her garden.

In her latest post, having returned home, the Toxic singer has continued to post such photographs, questioning the authority of ‘body improvement’ consultants and instead promoting messages around body positivity.

Alamy

Adorned in layered necklaces, white shorts and little else, in a recent Instagram post, Britney inspires followers to love themselves and not listen to any criticism, particularly in relation to one’s body.

Advert 10

‘What is it with consultations for body improvements,’ she asks, before opening up that she has previously felt ‘offended’ by such experiences.

The star then goes on to ask whether it is just her being ‘extremely sensitive’ or if others feel the same. ‘I would rather fall of a cliff than have a doctor tell me what he thinks is wrong with my body image,’ she said.

Spears concluded: ‘Lesson learned. Psss kiss my white a**.

Advert 10

The post has since amassed over 900,000 likes and thousands of comments, with fans commenting in support of the star. One said: ‘Britney is taking her power back and I love it.’

Another wrote:

You’re beautiful Britney and I pray your life is restored soon. Keep your faith.

A third commented: ‘You’re perfect as you are queen!’

Advert 10

Haters may hate, but most of us will appreciate just how strong, positive and important Britney’s message is and hopefully spread it far and wide.