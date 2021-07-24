Fans Praise Britney Spears After Topless Instagram Post

britneyspears/instagram/PA

Britney Spears has been praised by fans and supporters after posting a topless photo to Instagram.

The 39-year-old’s years-long battle to end her conservatorship is finally seeing some positive movement. After her explosive, emotional testimony in court, a trust connected to the conservatorship resigned from its position, as well as her lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III, who allegedly told her to keep concerns to herself.

Following a judge’s ruling, she’s hired her own lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, who’s working ‘aggressively and expeditiously’ towards removing her dad Jamie Spears as conservator.

Earlier today, July 24, Spears posted a topless photo on Instagram, which has already amassed nearly two million likes and thousands of comments commending the pop star. ‘That’s hot,’ Paris Hilton wrote. ‘Oops she did it again,’ Colin Cloud commented.

‘BREAK THE INTERNET BRITNEY,’ Jackie Schimmel wrote. ‘This is what I have been waiting for,’ CherieDeVille commented.

Several other celebrities, influencers and fans have commented similar sentiments, whether it’s the #FreeBritney hashtag or complimenting her. As always though, there’s a few people who’ve taken against the post for whatever reason.

‘Some of y’all scream free Britney until she actually acts free and then you aren’t here for it and it’s lame,’ one wrote. Others have complained about the ‘nudity’, despite her covering herself. ‘LOOK AT EVERYONE OFFENDED BY BOOBS LIKE WTF IS WRONG WITH YA?’ another wrote.

Spears’ fight to get out of her conservatorship continues, with Rosengart thanking her for ‘her courage and strength’ as well as fans for their continued support online.

