Fans Say Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die Is The ‘Best Bond Theme Ever’

Billie Eilish's No Time To Die Is The 'Best Bond Theme Ever' PA Images/ Billie Eilish/YouTube

Billie Eilish’s song for No Time To Die has dropped – and it’s already been dubbed the ‘best James Bond theme ever’.

The final film of the Craig era is hitting cinemas in a couple of months, bringing an end to a game-changing stint as everyone’s favourite secret agent, 007.

The previous four films have tapped into various Bond song vibes (epic rock, gutsy anthems and classy ballads) with a diverse selection of voices. Fortunately, Billie Eilish’s theme is the latest to join the top-tier of themes.

Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die is showcased in a new trailer, which you can watch below:

It’s a perfect encapsulation of everything Craig’s Bond films have stood for: a fresh step into a new world of movie action, equipped with charm, class and nostalgia to spare (and belting vocals).

It’s a feat nothing short of remarkable from Eilish (who also happens to be the youngest person to every perform a theme for the franchise), with many already predicting she’ll take home the Oscar for Best Original Song next year.

You can listen to the full version of No Time To Die below:

Eilish fans have been going ga-ga for the theme since it dropped, with many saying it’s ‘jostling for first place in best Bond theme ever’. One Twitter user wrote: ‘Just listened to Billie Eilish’s Bond theme No Time To Die and it’s one of the best vocal performances I’ve ever heard on a record. Dynamic, delicate and so precise. Loved it.’

Another wrote: ‘Not to immediately overreact, but I think No Time To Die is possibly one of the greatest songs ever made?’

A further lover of the song tweeted: ‘Give Billie Eilish the Oscar for No Time To Die now. She just released one of the best Bond songs of all time.’

Eilish’s theme (co-written with her brother Finneas) follows stark talent in the previous outings. The late Chris Cornell kicked off the new Bond films in 2006’s Casino Royale with You Know My Name, before Jack White and Alicia Keys lyricised primal revenge with Another Way To Die, the grungy theme for Quantum of Solace.

In 2012, Adele took the franchise back to its days of pure blistering, emotionally-charged vocal talent with Skyfall, echoed in the similarly toned Writing On The Wall from Sam Smith for 2015’s Spectre.

James Bond No Time To Die Universal Pictures

The official synopsis for No Time To Die reads: ‘Recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, globe-trotting spy James Bond finds himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain, who’s armed with a dangerous new technology.’

There was a lot to digest in the first trailer: whatever is going on with Dr. Madeleine Swan (Léa Seydoux), Lashana Lynch as the new 007 in the field after Bond’s retirement, Ana de Armas as Paloma (unknown yet whether she will be a friend or foe to Bond) and Rami Malek’s villain.

It’s set to be an epic climax to Craig’s reign as Bond (officially the longest-running 007 in history, after beating Roger Moore’s 12-year shift).

James Bond No Time To Die 3 Universal Pictures

Story-wise specifically, little has actually been revealed: a solid prediction would be the director, Cary Joji Fukunaga, pulling an On Her Majesty’s Secret Service with Bond’s love interest, and Malek’s villain is in fact Dr No – placing the end of this film right back at the beginning, allowing for a fresh start with a new face.

No Time To Die will hit UK cinemas on April 2, 2020.