Fans Think Britney Spears’ Latest Instagram Post From Maui Is Fake

britneyspears/Instagram

Fans have expressed doubts about the authenticity of Britney Spears’ recent seaside Instagram post.

In her post, Britney shared clips from her trip to the Hawaiian island of Maui, where she can be seen wearing a red bikini while ‘playing in the dirt and making angels in the sand in the ocean’.

Advert 10

The 39-year-old singer stated in the caption that the footage was taken ‘yesterday’, and appeared to be enjoying her time away, remarking, ‘I like the sound of the ocean at night and I like hearing people laughing from my balcony … there’s a togetherness here and it’s endless!’

However, not everyone has been convinced by the post, with many fans spotting various similarities to a post dating back to last year.

The fan account Framing Britney Spears noted, ‘A post that was done on 09/23/20 shows her in the same bikini, same hat, and same exact seaweed placement during the shot.’

Advert 10

Meanwhile, #FreeBritney advocate Molly Horan, from Chicago, claimed the post was ‘very old footage’, and that another much older post showing Britney wearing a red bikini in apparently the same location had since been deleted.

Horan – who has accused Crowdsurf and Cassie Petrey of ‘continuing to gaslight us’ – went on to state that she had ‘shared this with an entertainment industry person who is adamant the hotel footage is new’, adding:

Can’t reveal source. I may be wrong on this one, but I can’t see HOW B would pose in same outfit in front of same seaweed but STRANGER things have happened.

Advert 10

These suspicions have arisen just days after Britney spoke before the court about the alleged constraints of her conservatorship, describing the situation as ‘abusive’.