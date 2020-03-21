Fans Turn On Kanye West After Infamous Call With Taylor Swift Leaks In Full

Taylor Swift Kanye West Kim Kardashian Thumbnail PA Images

An online movement is surging against Kanye West after unedited alleged footage of his infamous phone call with Taylor Swift – which kickstarted swathes of criticism against the pop star – leaked online.

Kanye West and Taylor Swift have one of contemporary music’s most iconic feuds. It all started back at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, when the rapper stormed the stage upon Taylor’s win, saying: ‘I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! [sic]’

However, the Shake It Off star suffered at the hands of Kanye’s fandom after her feelings over the hurtful, targeted lyrics of 2016’s Famous saw her dubbed a ‘snake’. Now, it would seem the tables have turned – the footage, if real, shows who the true snakes are.

You can check out the footage below:

For those unaware of the song, the lyrics in question go:

For all my Southside n***** that know me best, I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b*tch famous (God damn). I made that b*tch famous.

Taylor later alluded to Kanye’s claims in her speech while winning the Album of the Year award at the 58th Grammys, saying: ‘As the first woman of the year to win Album of the Year twice, I want to say to all the women out there, there’s going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success, or take credit for your accomplishments, or your fame.’

Soon after, Kim Kardashian uploaded a short snippet of a phone call between Kanye and Taylor, in which Taylor supposedly gave permission for Kanye to use those lyrics. She was dubbed a ‘snake’, and her hiatus from music – before launching back onto the scene with Look What You Made Me Do – is widely attributed to the subsequent controversy, something Taylor talks about in detail in her recent Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

However, for reasons not currently known, the full phone call now appears to have leaked online – which shows two things of note. Firstly, Kanye and Taylor have a relatively pleasant conversation. Secondly, he only asked about one very, very specific lyric, and even then, consent wasn’t given, and the lyric appears to be different to the final version.

Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian PA Images

In the video, Kanye says: ‘It has a very controversial line at the beginning of the song about you. I don’t think it’s mean.’ Taylor sounds a little apprehensive, before Kanye says an earlier version of the line: ‘I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex.’ Afterwards, she can be heard laughing before saying: ‘That’s not mean.’

Kanye then explains he wanted to ask her because Taylor has ‘an army, you own a country of motherf*cking two billion people, basically. If you felt that it’s funny and cool and hip hop, and felt like it’s the College Dropout and Ye that you love, people would be way into it, and that’s why I think it’s super genius to have you be the one that says, Oh I like this song a lot… this is cool.’

Taylor replies:

I need to think about it. When you hear something for the first time you need to think about it, because it is absolutely crazy.

As per the footage, he didn’t mention the use of the word b*tch, nor did he include the comments regarding making her famous. As a result, the hashtags #KanyeWestIsOverParty and #TaylorSwiftWasRightAllAlong have been trending in the fallout of the upload.

Neither Kanye or Taylor have yet commented on the leaked footage.