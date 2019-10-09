Fatboy Slim Mixes Greta Thunberg’s UN Speech Into ‘Right Here, Right Now’

PA Images

Fatboy Slim has paid tribute to Greta Thunberg in the best possible way, sampling parts of her powerful United Nations speech in a performance of his iconic song Right Here, Right Now.

The DJ mixed the young climate activist’s speech into the song at a gig at MainYard Stadium in Gateshead on Friday night (October 4), with footage being shared on social media shortly afterwards.

The mash-up, which centres on Thunberg’s voice as she delivers her impassioned speech criticising world leaders for their lack of action regarding the climate emergency, focuses particularly on the teenager’s closing line.

You can watch the performance below:

Absolutely superb night at Shindig / Mainyard, this #GretaThunberg vocal goes perfect with @FatboySlim !! 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/9yvFeER672 — Scott Jackson (@scottjack79) October 5, 2019

Thunberg stunned the world with her powerful speech at the United Nations Climate Summit on September 23, where she berated the older generation for stealing her dreams and her childhood with their ’empty words’.

The remix sampled the following parts of the 16-year-old’s speech:

People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction. And all you can talk about is money. You are failing us, and the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you. We will not let you get away with this. Right here, right now is where we draw the line. The world is waking up. And change is coming, whether you like it or not.

In particular, the sample of Thunberg saying ‘right here, right now’ was used repeatedly throughout the song – for obvious reasons, of course.

PA Images

Although the remix went viral over the weekend after footage of the DJ’s gig was shared, it was initially uploaded to social media last month by musician David Scott from The Kiffness – after he made the original remix that was then played by Fatboy Slim.

The DJ, after initially sharing Scott’s remix on Facebook, then made the decision to perform it at his live show on Friday night – something that was captured by Scott Jackson from Middlesbrough who attended the event.

The 40-year-old told UNILAD the mash-up was ‘superb’, adding: ‘the way she says Right Here, Right Now fits his original perfectly’.

He went on to say:

I’d seen a very short clip of the remix during the week and loved it so wanted to film how it sounded in a large arena like that!

Jackson, who described Thunberg’s speech as ‘incredibly powerful and emotive’, said the crowd sensed something ‘special’ was in the air as soon as the remix started – and they certainly got what they asked for.

It isn’t surprising, considering Thunberg’s speech has managed to start an important conversation about climate change and the state of our planet, inspiring an entire generation of young people while doing so.

Keep doing you, Greta.

