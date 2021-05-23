Teen Punk Band Behind ‘Racist, Sexist Boy’ Sign Label Deal

LA Public Library/YouTube

The phenomenal all-girl punk band behind the hit viral track Racist, Sexist Boy have just signed a record deal.

The Linda Lindas, who recently shot to viral fame with their track, have now been signed up by Epitaph Records, an independent, LA-based music label founded by Bad Religion guitarist Brett Gurewitz.

Being mostly focused on punk and pop punk acts, Epitaph Records has previously signed the likes of Alkaline Trio, The All-American Rejects and Millencolin. It would appear that The Linda Lindas’ sound will fit in perfectly.

Check out the track Racist, Sexist Boy for yourself below:

The latest signing was first speculated on by Spin after Epitaph Records uploaded the video for Racist, Sexist Boy to their official YouTube channel. The performance quickly gained the attention of legendary musicians like Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, and Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore.

The video of The Linda Lindas performing the track in LA Public Library has proven to be a viral sensation, with many people left completely blown away by the band’s collective talent and energy.

Bandmates Mila (10), Eloise (13), Lucia (14), and Bela (16) are described on their Facebook page as ‘Half Asian / Half Latinx. Sisters, cousins and friends who play music together because it’s fun!!’

The track is inspired by the girls’ own personal experiences of dealing with racism and sexism, with Mila saying:

A little while before we went into lockdown, a boy came up to me in my class and said that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people. After I told him that I was Chinese, he backed away from me. Eloise and I wrote this song based on that experience.

The Linda Lindas are no overnight success, however, having been playing together since 2018 and previously opening for Best Coast, Money Mark and punk bands like the Dils and Alley Cats; they were even specifically asked to open for Bikini Kill in 2019. The signing to Epitaph was confirmed by Variety.