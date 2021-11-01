Festive Season Begins As Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Re-Enters Charts

Alamy/Columbia Records

It may only be November 1, but Christmas has come early in the form of Mariah Carey’s hit single, All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Ditch your pumpkins, put down those trick-or-treat bags, and forget the spooky season, for Christmas is officially on the way.

You may as well go out and buy your tree, pre-order your turkey and start scoffing some mince pies, because All I Want For Christmas Is You has re-entered the top 200 on US iTunes.

Columbia Records

The countdown is apparently well and truly on, as eager beavers have already started belting Carey while having their early morning showers, with the song’s reappearance in the charts proving people have barely waited a day after Halloween to begin their Christmas extravaganzas.

Despite having been released on October 29, 1994, and being voted the most overrated Christmas song ever, Carey’s hit single is irrepressible, reigning so popular that it continues to make the singer $2.6 million (£1.9 million) per year.

Chart Data’s announcement has since amassed thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, with respondents, revealing themselves to be a mix of Scrooges and Christmas lovers, already fully feeling the festive spirit. One said: ‘It’s happening…’

Another wrote:

HER ANNUAL REIGN HAS BEGUN.

A third commented: ‘Please let us rest.’

So replace your cobwebs with tinsel, pumpkins with panettone and skeletons with Santa Claus, and try not to give into Carey’s preaching that Christmas is only fun when in a relationship.