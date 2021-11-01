unilad
Advert

Festive Season Begins As Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Re-Enters Charts

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 01 Nov 2021 08:13
All I Want For Christmas Is You In Top 200 iTunes Chart Already - Alamy/Columbia RecordsAlamy/Columbia Records

It may only be November 1, but Christmas has come early in the form of Mariah Carey’s hit single, All I Want For Christmas Is You

Ditch your pumpkins, put down those trick-or-treat bags, and forget the spooky season, for Christmas is officially on the way.

Advert

You may as well go out and buy your tree, pre-order your turkey and start scoffing some mince pies, because All I Want For Christmas Is You has re-entered the top 200 on US iTunes.

MariahColumbia Records

The countdown is apparently well and truly on, as eager beavers have already started belting Carey while having their early morning showers, with the song’s reappearance in the charts proving people have barely waited a day after Halloween to begin their Christmas extravaganzas.

Despite having been released on October 29, 1994, and being voted the most overrated Christmas song ever, Carey’s hit single is irrepressible, reigning so popular that it continues to make the singer $2.6 million (£1.9 million) per year.

Advert

Chart Data’s announcement has since amassed thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, with respondents, revealing themselves to be a mix of Scrooges and Christmas lovers, already fully feeling the festive spirit. One said: ‘It’s happening…’

Another wrote: 

Advert

HER ANNUAL REIGN HAS BEGUN.

A third commented: ‘Please let us rest.’

Advert

So replace your cobwebs with tinsel, pumpkins with panettone and skeletons with Santa Claus, and try not to give into Carey’s preaching that Christmas is only fun when in a relationship.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Elon Musk Gives UN Conditions For $6 Billion Donation To Solve World Hunger
News

Elon Musk Gives UN Conditions For $6 Billion Donation To Solve World Hunger

Hasbulla Accused Of Running Away ‘Like A Little Girl’ By Abdu Rozik Following UFC Brawl
Sport

Hasbulla Accused Of Running Away ‘Like A Little Girl’ By Abdu Rozik Following UFC Brawl

Harold And Kumar Star Kal Penn Comes Out And Announces Engagement To Partner Of 11 Years
Celebrity

Harold And Kumar Star Kal Penn Comes Out And Announces Engagement To Partner Of 11 Years

Piers Morgan Slams Alec Baldwin’s ‘Insensitive’ Halloween Celebrations
Celebrity

Piers Morgan Slams Alec Baldwin’s ‘Insensitive’ Halloween Celebrations

Topics: Music, Mariah Carey, Now

Credits

Chart Data/Twitter

  1. Chart Data/Twitter

    @chartdata

 