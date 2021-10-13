‘Fifth’ Little Mix Member Heartbroken By Continuing Drama

It’s starting to become a Little Mix vs Jesy storyline, when ultimately the band and Jesy have always stood for women supporting women and so it’s a shame to see this taking such a sour turn.

Jesy has been saddened to hear that so-called friends have been encouraging online hate towards her, and whilst she appears in a much better head space after going solo, friends and family are checking in with her daily to make sure she’s okay.