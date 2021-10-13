unilad
‘Fifth’ Little Mix Member Heartbroken By Continuing Drama

by : Emily Brown on : 13 Oct 2021 10:10
'Fifth' Little Mix Member Heartbroken By Continuing DramaAlamy

The unofficial ‘fifth’ member of Little Mix has expressed her sadness over the ongoing conflict between the pop stars. 

Tensions between former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson and the other members of the band came to light following the release of Nelson’s debut single, Boyz, last week, after which the singer faced accusations of blackfishing.

Her former bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock became caught up in the situation after Instagram influencer @NoHun_ shared unverified images of a conversation alleged to have taken place between Pinnock and Nelson, in which Pinnock also appeared to accuse Nelson of blackfishing, as well as calling her ‘horrible’ and claiming she had cut off her bandmates.

Little Mix (Alamy)Alamy

Nelson received further backlash after she appeared in an Instagram Live stream with Nicki Minaj and laughed as Minaj appeared to call Pinnock a ‘f*cking clown’. Remaining Little Mix members Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall have since joined Pinnock in unfollowing Nelson on Instagram.

Little Mix fans were quick to share their thoughts about the tensions online, and Grammy award-winning music maker Kamille has now also weighed in on the matter. Kamille’s unofficial group membership comes off the back of her involvement in writing many of Little Mix’s hits, including Black Magic and Shout Out To My Ex. 

Taking to Twitter yesterday, October 12, Kamille wrote, ‘This is all just so sad to watch, after 10yrs of [friendship]’.

Nelson is said to be ‘turning to friends and family for support’ in the wake of the controversy, with a source telling Metro that ‘what should have been a positive and happy celebration has been somewhat tainted by what has started to feel like a personal attack against her’.

They continued:

It’s starting to become a Little Mix vs Jesy storyline, when ultimately the band and Jesy have always stood for women supporting women and so it’s a shame to see this taking such a sour turn.

Jesy has been saddened to hear that so-called friends have been encouraging online hate towards her, and whilst she appears in a much better head space after going solo, friends and family are checking in with her daily to make sure she’s okay.

Kamille (Alamy)Alamy

The source claimed Nelson is ‘devastated to have caused any offence’ through the release of her music video, and said she ‘wants to continue to learn and grow’.

Pinnock, Edwards and Thirlwall are yet to speak publicly about the matter.

Emily Brown

