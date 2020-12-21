unilad
Fiona Apple Calls Out Grammys For Nominating Dr. Luke After Kesha Lawsuit

by : Cameron Frew on : 21 Dec 2020 10:39
Fiona Apple Calls Out Grammys For Nominating Dr. Luke After Kesha LawsuitFiona Apple Calls Out Grammys For Nominating Dr. Luke After Kesha LawsuitPA Images/Getty Images

Fiona Apple has slammed the Grammys for nominating Dr. Luke following Kesha’s sexual abuse allegations. 

Kesha has been embroiled in a series of defamation battles with the music producer after accusing him of sexual abuse, including drugging and raping, in 2014. In recent years, the TiK ToK singer has dropped some of the allegations.

However, the Free Kesha movement was spawned; a fight to release the artist from her contract with Dr. Luke. So far, it’s been unsuccessful.

Kesha Kesha PA Images

In a new interview with The Guardian, the Fetch the Bolt Cutters singer – who’s nominated for three Grammys – took aim at the awards for nominating Dr. Luke for his work on Doja Cat’s Say So, even under the pseudonym of Tyson Trax (his real name is Lukasz Gottwald).

Apple said, ‘I’m bringing up the Grammys and that’s really something that I shouldn’t be doing, but really, Dr Luke is nominated? They had [Kesha] up there singing Praying and now they’re gonna go… Oh but it’s Tyson Trax!’

Praying is widely thought to be about Kesha’s alleged experiences of abuse from Dr. Luke, earlier performed at the 2018 Grammys.

Getty

Apple continued, ‘I’m waiting to hear more about what Deborah Dugan [former Recording Academy president] has to say because that all reeks to me. When you hire somebody and they raise questions and then they get fired? There’s a lot of things that she brought up that make it so that I can’t vet that situation and I don’t really wanna go there and support it.’

She added, ‘I keep going back to them putting Kesha on stage like, we believe you – and I believe her – then two years later, f*cking Tyson Trax. Not to go back to that word, but it’s bullsh*t?’

While the artist said ‘the feeling of wanting to celebrate with these women was genuine’, she’s been considering what she’d do if she won.

Fiona Apple Fiona Apple PA Images

Apple said, ‘My vision was that I would just get up there with a sledgehammer and I wouldn’t say anything, I would take the Grammy and smash it into enough pieces to share and I would invite all the ladies up. My second thought was I wonder if I can get all these ladies to boycott this sh*t because of Dr. Luke.’

Kesha’s lawyers earlier argued she’d been ‘sexually, physically, verbally, and emotionally abused… to the point where [she] nearly lost her life’. However, throughout all legal battles with Dr. Luke, the artist has been continually unsuccessful, even with widespread support in the industry.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Music

Credits

The Guardian

  1. The Guardian

    Fiona Apple on the album of the year, Grammys hypocrisy and how #MeToo helped her get sober

 