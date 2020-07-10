Five Suspects Arrested In Connection With Pop Smoke’s Murder

PA/Shutterstock



Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Dior rapper Pop Smoke.

The artist – real name Bashar Barakah Jackson – died in a home in the Hollywood Hills back in February 19. Authorities initially rejected the idea that his death was connected to a robbery, however that theory has since become tied to the investigation.

Officials now believe that Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a home invasion, with the five suspects deciphering his location at the house he was renting via his social media posts. The rapper was 20 years old when he died.

As reported by The Independent, the five suspects – three adult men and two teenage boys – were apprehended yesterday morning, July 9. Captain Jonathan Tippet, overseeing the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division, said they also stole items from the home, but couldn’t reveal exactly what they’d taken.

Tippet explained:

We are confident we have the five individuals responsible for the killing of Bashar Jackson — Pop Smoke. We believe that it was a robbery. Initially we didn’t really have the evidence but then we discovered some other evidence that showed this was likely a home invasion gone bad.

None of the suspects have been identified at the time of writing. Tippet said they’re all believed to be associated with a South L.A. gang, while a number of them are also linked to a 2019 shooting outside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Pop Smoke PA Images

Police were called to the home shortly before 5am on the morning of the incident, where Pop Smoke was found with gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital and later pronounced dead. Officers had also detained several people inside the house at the time, however they were later released.

Huddy rapper Coi Leray wrote on Twitter following the arrest update: ‘Juice world was mentally going through it… Popsmoke had envious jealous people… nobody understands the amount of pressure and anxiety it is being an artist … Specially when your a Star. Rest easy kings.’

Pop Smoke, from Brooklyn, New York City, first crept onto the music scene in 2019 with his lead single Welcome to the Party, heading up his debut mixtape Meet the Woo. His first single was remixed later that year, featuring Nicki Minaj and Skepta. He went on to produce other hit songs, including Mpr, Flexin and Dior.

Off the back of the popularity of Welcome to the Party, he also went on to collaborate with a number of other popular artists on tracks, including War featuring Lil Tjay, and 100k on a Coupe featuring Calboy.

The LAPD will release the names of the suspects ‘once they are questioned and completely booked’, as per Complex.