Five-Year-Old Brought Onstage By Slipknot After Video Of Him Air-Drumming Goes Viral
Whoever thought air-drumming was something to do on your own while you listened to music, or on your desk at work to annoy your colleagues, better think again.
One enthusiastic air-drummer’s skills were so good he was noticed by his favourite band at a concert, and later invited onstage not just to air-drum, but to real-drum too!
Five-year-old Caleb Hayes has been drumming since he was two, and was attending a Slipknot concert in Newcastle, UK, where he was hoisted onto his dad’s shoulders to get a better view and drum along to the band’s tunes.
Check it out:
As the video went viral, the band themselves caught wind of the five-year-old’s talents, and drummer Jay Weinberg invited Caleb and his family to another of their gigs, this time in Birmingham. Not only that, the family were treated to a VIP package, and later brought Caleb out onstage to put those air-drumming skills to good use.
Suitably adorned in Slipknot-esque boiler suit and facepaint, Caleb got to hang out with the band backstage, walk out onstage, and even got to throw down some beats on Jay’s drums.
Caleb’s mum Kim told LADbible:
Caleb had an amazing time at the show and meeting them backstage. Jay Weinberg was fantastic with Caleb and took time to show him around and allowed him to play his amazing SJC drum kit before the show.
It was an honour for the four of us to be invited down as VIP guests. Caleb’s passion is music, his drums are set up at home for him to play whenever he wants, as often as he wants.
We support him with his music and will continue to do so as long as he wants us to. Caleb loves Slipknot because he enjoys the intense drumming in their songs and loves to watch the drum cams online from live shows.
Turns out Slipknot sometimes are our kind. Keep on rocking, Caleb!
If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]