Five-Year-Old Brought Onstage By Slipknot After Video Of Him Air-Drumming Goes Viral

Caleb had an amazing time at the show and meeting them backstage. Jay Weinberg was fantastic with Caleb and took time to show him around and allowed him to play his amazing SJC drum kit before the show.

It was an honour for the four of us to be invited down as VIP guests. Caleb’s passion is music, his drums are set up at home for him to play whenever he wants, as often as he wants.

We support him with his music and will continue to do so as long as he wants us to. Caleb loves Slipknot because he enjoys the intense drumming in their songs and loves to watch the drum cams online from live shows.