Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder Peter Green Dies Aged 73

Peter Green, the co-founder of Fleetwood Mac, has died aged 73.

Acting on behalf of his family, a statement from Swan Turton solicitors confirmed his passing, although the cause of death hasn’t been revealed at the time of writing.

In a brief statement, the solicitors wrote: ‘It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep. A further statement will be provided in the coming days.’

The singer-songwriter, from Bethnal Green, London, co-founded the band alongside Mick Fleetwood and Jeremy Spencer in 1967, writing classic songs such as Albatross, Black Magic Woman and Oh Well. Following a final performance on May 20, 1970, Green left the band as he battled mental health struggles, ahead of the band’s ascent to superstardom.

In the mid-1970s, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, spending considerable time in hospitals undergoing electro-convulsive therapy. During this time, he moved in with his older brother Len and his wife Gloria in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

However, in 1979, he returned to music with In The Skies. Over the course of his career, he produced seven solo albums, the final of which being A Case for the Blues in 1984. Last year, Rolling Stone ranked Green at number 58 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time.

Tributes have started to flood in from all across the world, with many dubbing him ‘one of the all-time greats’. Hot Fuzz director Edgar Wright shared a performance of Oh Well, writing: ‘RIP Fleetwood Mac co founder and original lead singer Peter Green. What a belter this is.’

Whitesnake’s David Coverdale also wrote: ‘An Artist I Truly Loved & Admired…From The First Time I Heard Him…I Supported The Original Fleetwood Mac At Redcar Jazz Club When I Was In A Local Band…He Was A Breathtaking Singer, Guitarist & Composer…I know Who I Will Be Listening To Today…RIP.’

Singer-songwriter Scott Matthews also tweeted: ‘Rest in peace Peter Green. Very sad to hear of his passing. Peter’s guitar playing was a huge influence on me in my late teens / early ‘20s. Man, I’m gutted and I never got to see him play either.’

Green was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, alongside other band members Fleetwood, Spencer, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, John McVie, Christine McVie and Danny Kirwan.

Green is survived by his daughter, Rosebud Samuels-Greenbaum, whom he shared with ex-wife Jane Samuels.