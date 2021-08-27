Foo Fighters Invite 11-Year-Old Prodigy To Play Drums During Epic Performance Of ‘Everlong’
Last night, the Foo Fighters invited an 11-year-old prodigy to play the drums during an epic performance of Everlong.
11-year-old Nandi Bushell has been labelled a ‘drumming sensation’ after her dreams came true and she finally shared the stage with Foo Fighters, who were playing at the Forum in Los Angeles.
Bushell’s performance came after having achieved internet stardom from posting drum covers online. One of her earliest viral hits was a performance of Nirvana’s In Bloom, which was originally recorded with Grohl playing the kit.
She also challenged Grohl to a virtual drum-off and subsequently got to video chat with the Foos frontman, according to Loudwire, with Grohl conceding defeat against the rising star.
Last night, August 26, Grohl announced the prodigy to the stage by saying:
This person inspired me last year so much. Because in a time where you would pick up your phone or turn on a computer and all you had was bad news, for that one day, you could pick up your phone and see this connection between two people that have never met.
Making music together and spreading joy and love across the world. Ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome the most bad ass drummer in the world — my new friend Nandi.
Bushell proceeded to get on stage, appearing stunned, before playing Everlong perfectly from intro to final chorus.
She wrote on her Facebook how it was an ‘epic’ experience and that she had the most ‘INCREDIBLE night’ before thanking the group, Taylor Hawkins and ‘everyone who made this possible’.
