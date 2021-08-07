Foo Fighters Troll Westboro Church With Drive-By Disco Concert

Foo Fighters/Instagram/@Talkie86/Twitter

While the Westboro Baptist Church spewed hate, Foo Fighters fought back with a drive-by disco.

Members of the notorious ‘hyper-Calvinist hate group’, located in Kansas and earlier at the centre of multiple Louis Theroux documentaries, aren’t a big fan of Dave Grohl and his fellow rockers. They’ve been known to target the band’s gigs, holding up placards like: ‘God sent the coronavirus in fury.’

Back in 2011, Foo Fighters turned up to one of the church’s protests for an impromptu performance on the back of a truck. In 2015, they also RickRolled Westboro from the back of a truck. On Thursday, August 5, they got up their old hijinks again.

Coming before their gig in Bonner Springs, the band turned up to the church’s protest in full Record Store Day Dee Gees disco alter ego attire, coming off the back of their new album Hail Satin, featuring four Bee Gees covers and a rendition of Shadow Dancing by Andy Gibb.

While performing the Bee Gees’ You Should Be Dancing, Grohl also addressed the protesters. ‘Ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what? I love you,’ he said.

‘The way I look at it, I love everybody. That’s what you’re supposed to do… I deliver all of my love, and you shouldn’t be hating. You should be dancing.’

Clips of their drive-by concert have already racked up more than 650,000 views online. ‘Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl claims he loves everybody and Westboro Baptist does not. Hello! There’s no love in encouraging sin. Someone might accuse Dave of being a … Pretender,’ the church responded on Twitter.

‘I love all the hate that exudes from these so-called God-loving ‘Christians’. If you’re a believer, then love should be the cornerstone of your practices, as Jesus’ teachings were all about love. It certainly makes it easier for us humans to locate and avoid the hate-mongers,’ one user wrote.

