Footage Shows ‘Misunderstood’ Kanye Open Up To Paparazzo

@marquiscity/TikTok

He’s known as a bit of an enigma, and it’s fair to say he’s faced his fair share of controversy over the years, but a new video is forcing people to reconsider their perception of Kanye West.

The rapper opened up about his thoughts on how the world perceives and judges people in a remarkably transparent conversation with a paparazzo he encountered while walking through the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas.

Advert 10

@marquiscity/TikTok

In the video, which was filmed a couple of years back, the pair discuss their respective jobs, and how they’re often judged and misunderstood by members of the public. To say Kanye has had run-ins with photographers in the past would be an understatement, but during their conversation the rapper reveals he’s got a mutual respect with many of the paparazzi who are paid to follow him about on a daily basis.

‘Having a family gave me a whole new respect for dads, bro,’ he tells the paparazzo after asking him whether he had kids of his own. ‘You’re just out here feeding your family… I feel like your role should be respected. Everybody’s role in society should be respected.’

The paparazzo returns the compliment, telling Kanye that he has a lot of respect for the rapper, despite the way he’s portrayed in the media.

Advert 10

‘I get to see you a lot more than other people do, and they judge you by certain things that you say, but I don’t feel that they respect enough the fact that you have your own opinion.’

Kanye goes on to say he appreciates the sentiments, and even goes as far as to ask the paparazzo to post the video of their interaction.

Advert 10

The video has since been shared on TikTok, where people have been expressing their surprise and admiration at the rapper’s conversation. ‘[Kanye is] just a misunderstood man,’ one person wrote, while another added, ‘He 100% just wanted to have a genuine conversation.’

Kanye is expected to drop his forthcoming album Donda in the coming weeks, having debuted tracks from the record at a secret stadium listening party in Atlanta last week.