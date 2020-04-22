French Montana Says He Could Go Neck To Neck With Kendrick Lamar
French Montana has thrown down the gauntlet to Kendrick Lamar, claiming he could go ‘neck to neck’ with him in a rap battle.
The No Stylist rapper has been bigging himself up recently. While acknowledging that Kendrick makes ‘masterpieces’, French said he would emerge victorious if they were to appear on-stage together because he has ‘more hits’.
Since this bold taunt, French has doubled down on his claims. ‘It ain’t my fault I believe in myself,’ he wrote to his 2.9 million followers.
The Unforgettable artist recently told Complex in an interview that he ‘might outshine’ Kendrick if they were to headline a music festival.
French said:
I mean, honestly, I could go against anybody. You could put somebody like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival. I might outshine him… not because I’m a better rapper or whatever it is.
It’s just that I got more hits. Kendrick Lamar got albums. He got masterpieces. But if you was to put us on the festival stage, I would outshine him because I have more hits than Kendrick Lamar.
He’s since reiterated his point, even going as far as to say ‘set it up’, which could mean an Instagram Live battle between the two rappers in the future – if Kendrick agreed, of course.
French wrote in a passionate tweet:
IF WE JUST TALKING ABOUT ANTHEMS, !! ME VS KENDRICK HIT FOR HIT ! I BELIEVE I CAN GO NECK TO NECK !! I BEEN MAKING HITS FOR A LONG TIME ! IT AINT MY FAULT I BELIEVE IN MYSELF. HOW WAS I SUPPOSED TO ANSWER THAT QUESTION ? HOW MANY TIMES I GOTTA PROVE MYSELF BEFORE I GET MINE [sic]
However, he hastened to add that it wasn’t a personal attack on Kendrick. ‘I love Kendrick! That’s not just for Kendrick that’s to anybody they put in front of me, and ask me that same question,’ he added.
Hip hop fans, however, have made their feelings known: French is talking out of his backside. Bleacher Report’s Ryan Cole aptly explained: ‘Kendrick has 48 songs in his career in the billboard Hot 100. French Montana has 17 songs in his career in the billboard Hot 100. Let the dog bark at the moon.’
Another day, another rapper inflating his ego. Timeless.
