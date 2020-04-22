French Montana Says He Could Go Neck To Neck With Kendrick Lamar

I mean, honestly, I could go against anybody. You could put somebody like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival. I might outshine him… not because I’m a better rapper or whatever it is.

It’s just that I got more hits. Kendrick Lamar got albums. He got masterpieces. But if you was to put us on the festival stage, I would outshine him because I have more hits than Kendrick Lamar.