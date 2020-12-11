Geri Halliwell Says Terrorist Threatened To Kill Her Over George Michael
Spice Girls star Geri Halliwell has revealed that a terrorist threatened to kill her on stage because she was ‘friends with George Michael’.
The singer appeared on stage at the BRIT Awards in 2000, where she gave her first solo performance after leaving the Spice Girls in 1998.
Many may remember the set as the first time she got up on stage alone, but it turns out the appearance almost didn’t go ahead.
In an interview with The Sun, Halliwell revealed that Scotland Yard police formally advised her not to perform after she received a death threat from homophobic terrorist David Copeland.
Copeland was responsible for explosions in Brixton, south London, Brick Lane in east London and Soho, central London in April 1999. The final blast contained 1,500 nails and killed Andrea Dykes, 27, who was pregnant, and friends John Light, 32, and Nik Moore, 31.
The attacker was sentenced to six life sentences in June 2000 for three counts of murder and three counts of causing explosions in London in order to endanger life. The BRIT Awards took place just three months before Copeland’s sentencing.
Halliwell said Copeland ‘threatened to shoot’ her, explaining he ‘hated the fact [she] hung out with the gays, and was friends with George Michael’.
The singer continued:
He hated me for camping it up, for loving the gays and for being friends with George. I told him to do one.
Scotland Yard were involved, and the police had to come round to my house, to warn me officially. They said they had to give me the freedom to choose whether I performed or not, but that they advised me to pull out of the ceremony.
In spite of the risks, Halliwell made clear she was ‘not going to be bullied’ by Copeland.
She said: ‘We are judged by what we do, not what we say – and I will always stand with my friends. It’s about spirit, not sexuality – I feel so protective of any person who has had prejudice against them.’
After deciding to go ahead with the performance, police and extra security were brought in to the Earls Court Exhibition Centre to help keep an eye on Halliwell.
The singer was famously best pals with the Wham! frontman, who passed away in 2016. In tribute to their friendship, Halliwell named her young son Montague George after the singer.
Copeland attempted to reduce his minimum jail term of 50 years, but lost the appeal in 2011.
Topics: Celebrity