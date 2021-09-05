Girls Aloud Star Sarah Harding Dies Aged 39

PA Images

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding has passed away at the age of 39.

Harding had been diagnosed with advanced breast cancer in August last year, later undergoing a mastectomy and intensive chemotherapy.

Advert 10

The singer’s mum, Marie, shared a message to Harding’s Instagram. ‘It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away. Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day,’ it reads.

‘She slipped away peacefully this morning. I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.’

Reports of Harding in hospital emerged last summer, at which point she revealed her diagnosis online. Since then, she thanked fans and friends for their constant support.

Advert 10

In her book Hear Me Out, which was released in March this year, Harding wrote about her time with Girls Aloud as well as her experience with cancer. ‘In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last… I’m at a stage now where I don’t know how many months I have left,’ an excerpt read.

‘I don’t want to feel like I have to spend whatever time I have left hiding away,’ she also wrote, adding, ‘I think what I’d really like to do is to see everyone – all my friends, all together. One last time… a way to say thank you and goodbye.’