Glastonbury 2020 Cancelled But Tickets Will Roll Over To Next Year
Glastonbury, one of the UK’s most iconic music festivals, has been cancelled for 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The event was due to celebrate its 50th anniversary this summer, and its headliners had been confirmed as Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.
However, much like the chain reaction of film cancellations amid COVID-19 concerns, festival-goers won’t be able to attend Glastonbury until 2021.
In a statement published to Twitter, the festival’s organisers explained cancellation was the only ‘viable option’ due to recent government advice and measures announced this week. ‘We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year,’ the Twitter account wrote.
The full statement reads:
Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week – and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty – this is now our only viable option.
We are very much hope that the situation in the UK will have improved enormously by the end of June. But even if it has, we are now longer able to spend the next three months with thousands of crew here on the farm, helping us with the enormous job of building the infrastructure and attractions needed to welcome more than 200,000 people to a temporary city in these fields.
We would like to send our sincere apologies to the 135,000 people who have already paid a deposit for a Glastonbury 2020 ticket. The balance payments on those tickets were due at the beginning of April and we wanted to make a firm decision before then.
Glastonbury is a notoriously difficult to event to secure tickets for – fortunately, the organisers wrote they will ‘offer all those people the chance to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the opportunity to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2021’. If you would rather a refund of your deposit, further information will be available in the coming days.
Just under a week ago, on March 12, a further 90 acts had been announced, including Pet Shop Boys, Dua Lipa and Noel Gallagher, however, organisers did include the caveat that they were ‘closely monitoring developments’.
The statement added:
The cancellation of this year’s festival will no doubt come as a terrible blow to our incredible crew and volunteers who work so hard to make this event happen. There will aslo inevitably be severe financial implications as a result of this cancellation – not just for us, but also the festival’s charity partners, suppliers, traders, local landowners and our community.
More than 200,000 people were expected to attend this year’s Glastonbury, and it has been estimated that losses could exceed £100 million as a result of cancellation.
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.
