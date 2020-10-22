Glastonbury 2021 Could Go Ahead With Mass Coronavirus Testing PA Images

For those of you who have high hopes for 2021, you’ll be pleased to know Glastonbury may still go ahead next year after this year’s festival was cancelled.

In a bid to eventually see the return of live events, the idea of mass coronavirus testing has been suggested – an idea Glastonbury owners Michael and Emily Eavis are hoping to introduce at next year’s festival.

The pair are being much more optimistic than others, with many stating that they don’t expect festivals to make a return until at least 2022.

PA Images

Speaking about testing, as per i-D, Michael said:

The testing is going so well now, there could be massive testing arrangements. Do we want to test 200,000 people three times – when they leave their home, when they’re halfway here, and when they get to the [festival] gate – so that we’re clear of COVID?

This year’s festival would have marked 50 years of Glastonbury and was set to headline the likes of Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney, but it was cancelled back in March, three months before it was due to take place.

However, for the 135,000 unlucky individuals that purchased tickets prior to it being cancelled, their tickets will roll on to next year.

As per Glastonbury’s official Twitter page, organisers apologised for having to cancel but promised festival-goers that ‘tickets for this year will roll over to next year’.

Back in August, Emily took to Twitter to give people updates on their 2021 Glastonbury plans and said ‘we’re still very much aiming for June’.

She wrote, ‘For those who have been asking, we have no plans to move next year’s Glastonbury to September 2021 – we’re still very much aiming for June.’

Emily continued, ‘Also, we’ve moved our ticket resale back from October to April, because so few people have asked for a refund (next year’s Festival remains sold out), meaning we don’t have enough tickets to resell. Plus, we’ve extended the free cancellation deadline until the end of January.’

More than 200,000 people were expected to attend this year’s Glastonbury, so it’s safe to say a lot of people will be holding out for the festival’s 2021 return.