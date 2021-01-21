Glastonbury Cancelled For Second Year Running Due To COVID
Glastonbury has been cancelled for a second year running due to the ongoing health crisis.
Last year marked the iconic British festival’s 50th anniversary, but celebrations were postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.
While the creators of the festival, Michael and Emily Eavis, were optimistic Glastonbury would return in 2021, they’ve now announced that won’t be the case.
Part of a statement shared today, January 21, on the Glastonbury official Twitter account reads, ‘With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year.’
The statement via the Glastonbury website continues:
We are so sorry to let you all down. As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022.
We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022!
The website continues to explain what happens now for people who have purchased tickets stating that, ‘Ticket deposits which were valid at the point of the 2021 Festival being cancelled can be automatically rolled over to a like-for-like booking for the 2022 Festival.’
It added that tickets cannot be swapped from a coach package to a general admission package, and vice versa.
Any refunds issued must be done by the card that purchased the original tickets, the website explains, and admin fees will apply to the refund if you requested it after December 31, 2020.
As it stands, its unknown how much tickets for Glastonbury 2022 will cost.
Prior to this year’s festival being cancelled, Michael and Emily Eavis hoped that it could have gone ahead with mass coronavirus testing.
As per i-D, Michael said in October, ‘The testing is going so well now, there could be massive testing arrangements. Do we want to test 200,000 people three times – when they leave their home, when they’re halfway here, and when they get to the [festival] gate – so that we’re clear of COVID.’
While the likes of Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney were set to headline Glastonbury 2020, it’s currently unclear if that will still be the case for the 2022 festival.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Music, 2021, cancelled, COVID, Glastonbury, News, Now, World News
CreditsGlastonbury
Glastonbury