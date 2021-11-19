Gorilla Glue Girl Just Released A Song And You’ll Never Guess What It’s About

@im_d_ollady/Instagram

‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ has just dropped a ‘fire’ new track – but wait until you hear what it’s about.

Earlier this year, Tessica Brown made headlines all around the world after using Gorilla Glue adhesive in her hair in lieu of her usual hairspray, thereby rendering it rock-solid and incredibly painful. No matter what she tried, her hair wasn’t loosening up.

After having her ponytail removed, a Los Angeles-based plastic surgeon offered his services to complete a $12,500 procedure for absolutely nothing. Months on, it appears she’s recovered well from the incident and ensuing publicity, and has since released a song.

Brown dropped the track on her Instagram today, November 19. It’s titled Ma Hair, and the lyrics go, ‘Ma hair, it don’t move, it don’t move.’

After this is repeated several times, it continues, ‘Almost went in a panic, when I ran outta gota had a problem I had to use Gorilla Glue just to solve it. Hair went from silky to solid, tried to wash it with everything I could think of, but nothing was making progress. I was sobbing, what to do… couldn’t comb or brush it, had me feeling like a fool.’

At the time of writing, the track has only been live for just over half an hour, and it’s already racking up thousands of views and plays across all major platforms, whether it’s YouTube or Spotify.

‘Ok y’all Ma Hair is available NOW on all music platforms!!! Let’s see your best #mahairdancechallenge… tag me in your posts and I’ll repost them,’ Brown also wrote.