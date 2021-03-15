Grammys: Beyoncé Makes History After Becoming Most Decorated Female Artist Ever

PA Images

Beyoncé broke records at the 2021 Grammys, becoming the most decorated female artist in history.

At the socially-distanced ceremony in Los Angeles last night, March 14, she won Best R&B Performance for Black Parade, Best Music Video for Brown Skin Girl and Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for Savage, on which she collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion.

With 28 Grammys under her belt, Beyoncé has officially overtaken bluegrass singer Alison Krauss, becoming the most decorated female artist as well as the most successful singer of all time.

As of now, she’s tied with record producer Quincy Jones for the overall second place spot, with Hungarian conductor Sir Georg Solti still at the top with 31 awards.

As she collected her Black Parade award, Beyoncé said, ‘As an artist I believe it’s my job, and all of our jobs, to reflect time and it’s been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift, encourage, celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the world. I have been working my whole life… this is such a magical night.’

Beyoncé’s attachment to Savage was also significant, with Megan Thee Stallion becoming the first female artist to ever win Best Rap Song.

Billie Eilish won Record of the Year for Everything I Wanted, beating Beyoncé, Black Pumas, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Post Malone and Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé.

As she accepted the award alongside her brother Finneas O’Connell, she said to Megan Thee Stallion, ‘You deserve this. You had a year that I think is untoppable. You are a queen… genuinely, this goes to her. Can we just cheer for Megan Thee Stallion, please?’

Taylor Swift won Album of the Year for last year’s folklore, becoming the first female artist in history to win the award three times. She won in 2010 for Fearless and 2016 for 1989. Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder are the only other artists to achieve the feat.

Song of the Year went to H.E.R., real name Gabriella Wilson, for I Can’t Breathe. Accepting the award, she said she never imagined ‘that my fear and my pain would turn into impact… that’s why I write music… and I’m so, so grateful’.

She added, ‘I recorded this song by myself in my bedroom at my mom’s house. And I want to thank my dad – he cried, he was in tears when I wrote the song and I played it for him. He was the first person I played it for. But remember, we are the change that we wish to see and you know that fight that we had in us the summer of 2020, keep that same energy. Thank you.’

