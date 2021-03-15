Grammys: #Scammys Trends After BTS Fans Claim K-Pop Group Was Taken Advantage Of

PA Images

#Scammys has started trending online amid claims BTS was taken advantage of at this year’s Grammys.

BTS had been the first K-Pop group in history to earn a Grammy nomination, competing in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance last night, March 14.

Competing against the likes of Justin Bieber and Quavo, Taylor Swift and Bon Iver, and J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy, the award went to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for Rain on Me. However, as one user wrote: ‘We all know how big of a group BTS is when their defeat made more noise than victory of Rain on Me.’

They were nominated for their hit English-language single Dynamite, which topped the Billboard Top 100 in August last year. At the American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards, they’ve won a total of 12 awards over the years – but not a single Grammy.

One user tweeted, ‘I’m getting tired of these WHITE XENOPHOBIC award shows using army’s and my babies BTS for money. I’ve had enough. This is war.’

Another user wrote, ‘I really try not to give the #scammys any of my attention but how tf did BTS not win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance?! Like… it doesn’t make any sense?? Dynamite was literally played everywhere and they performed it whenever they had the chance. MAKE IT MAKE SENSE!’

Many took issue with the ceremony using BTS as its final performer, accusing the organisers of keeping BTS fans watching until the end to keep up its viewership numbers.

One user tweeted, ‘Using our boys for clout they’re lucky our boys even attended that sh*tshow. They don’t deserve what BTS is about to perform.’

Another wrote, ‘I don’t post often about BTS, but the time is now. We all know the Grammys suck, and the second they snubbed The Weeknd I wasn’t holding out hope for BTS. They used them for views and attention while having 0 intention to give BTS an award. #Scammys indeed.’

The Grammys attracted controversy in other areas. Doja Cat’s three losses drew the ire of her fans, with one writing, ‘She had such an impact on the music industry in the last year, everyone knew her name and she had so much power, she deserved to win at least ONE of her nominations.’

Then there’s The Weeknd’s particularly shocking snubs, especially considering the monumental success of Blinding Lights. He’s pledged a permanent boycott, telling The New York Times, ‘Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys.’