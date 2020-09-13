Graphic Sign Language Performances Of WAP Are Delighting People Online Cardi B/YouTube/Freelove19xx/Twitter

Since its release last month, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP has been making waves in all the right ways.

Not only was the hit song the first female rap collaboration to debut at No. 1, making way for Cardi to become the female rapper with the most No. 1s, but it also exposed a small majority of people who took offence at two women talking openly about their sexual agency.

With those people having been well and truly shut down in recent weeks though, it’s made way for the song – explicit lyrics and all – to truly shine. And now, deaf performers have made the song their own, with their graphic sign language performances of WAP impressing thousands online.

The first person to share a video of herself signing the song – just one day after WAP was released, might I add – was 25-year-old Raven Sutton.

Initially shared on Twitter on August 8, the video went viral when Cardi B herself retweeted it that very same day. To celebrate, Raven shared a video of herself twerking to the song alongside the caption: ‘Mood cause @iamcardib retweeted me!!!’

In the original video, Raven can be seen signing the song’s lyrics while dancing along to the music, captivating her followers with her impeccable timing and fierce moves. The clip has so far been viewed almost 160,000 times.

Check out her incredible video below:

Another Twitter user who recently had her sign language version of the song retweeted by Cardi is Harmony Baniaga, a deaf dancer, choreographer and ASL music translator.

In her video, Harmony incorporates her own dance routine into the performance, mixing up her outfits in an impressive display that has since gone viral. Raven later encouraged her followers to watch the whole video, shared on Instagram, saying it ‘most definitely went off’.

‘WAP actually stands for worship and prayers,’ Harmony wrote in a caption alongside the video. ‘Cuz that’s what y’all need right after seeing and hearing this.’

Personally, I agree:

Check out some other incredible sign language performances of WAP below:

I think we can all agree every single one of them absolutely killed it, and it’s fair to say the Twitterverse agrees, with thousands commenting beneath the videos to tell them how much they loved their performances.

‘She ate that all the way up,’ one person said of Harmony’s performance, while another wrote: ‘I…love…this!!! So creative, inclusive and overall dope!’

Meanwhile, one of Raven’s followers called for Cardi to include her in her next music video, while another wrote: ‘We love inclusivity! You did that queen.’ One person added: ‘I’d give anything to see you sign the entire video, this is phenomenal. It made my morning.’

Incredible, and personally I can’t wait to see what other content they bless us with next.

