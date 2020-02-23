unilad
Grimes And Elon Musk Will Raise Baby As ‘They’ Until They Decide Their Gender Identity

by : Cameron Frew on : 23 Feb 2020 12:28
Grimes and Elon Musk ThumbnailGrimes and Elon Musk ThumbnailPA Images

Grimes and Elon Musk will raise their baby without a specific gender – as the child ‘may decide their fate and identity’. 

The Oblivion singer made the comments during a Twitter Q&A on Friday, February 21, clarifying that she and Musk, 48, would raise their child as ‘they’ until they decide their gender identity.

The 31-year-old pop star – real name Claire Boucher – has been dating the Tesla CEO since 2018, and is currently seven months pregnant.

When a fan tweeted her asking if she was having a boy or a girl, Grimes replied, writing: ‘They may decide their fate and identity.’

Later that day, the Genesis musician echoed the comments in a YouTube livestream, saying she feels the baby’s privacy should be protected.

Elon Musk and Claire Elise Boucher aka GrimesElon Musk and Claire Elise Boucher aka GrimesPA Images

Grimes said: 

I don’t want to say the gender of the baby… because I feel like their privacy should be protected. I don’t think they can consent to being famous or being in public. And I don’t want to gender them in case that’s not how they feel in their life. I don’t know, I just feel like it doesn’t need to be known.

As well as the comments on the baby’s gender, the Canadian singer also revealed the couple have chosen a name for the child. However, they aren’t releasing it to the public. ‘People just don’t appreciate it yet because it’s too avant-garde,’ she said.

Elon Musk and Claire Elise Boucher aka GrimesElon Musk and Claire Elise Boucher aka GrimesCameron Frew

She explained: 

I have a name for the baby, but I don’t want to say what it is because everyone I’ve told it hates it, and everyone’s gonna make fun of it. But it is, in fact, a genius name and people just don’t appreciate it yet because it’s too avant-garde.

Grimes also answered a number of other questions, including whether she’d ever collaborate with Lady Gaga. ‘If she’d have me ps her new album is f**king good,’ she replied. As for her style icons, she replied: ‘Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian are rly cool [sic].’

Claire Elise Boucher aka GrimesClaire Elise Boucher aka GrimesPA Images

The unlikely couple met over Twitter, following a chance encounter with each other’s shared sense of humor and a fascination with artificial intelligence.

The pair appear to have had a slightly up-and-down relationship, having unfollowed each other on social media a few times. However, they’ve always reconnected quite quickly – for example, Grimes was seen in Musk’s Cybertruck prototype as he gave it a test drive last year.

