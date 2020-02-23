Grimes And Elon Musk Will Raise Baby As ‘They’ Until They Decide Their Gender Identity

Grimes and Elon Musk Thumbnail PA Images

Grimes and Elon Musk will raise their baby without a specific gender – as the child ‘may decide their fate and identity’.

The Oblivion singer made the comments during a Twitter Q&A on Friday, February 21, clarifying that she and Musk, 48, would raise their child as ‘they’ until they decide their gender identity.

The 31-year-old pop star – real name Claire Boucher – has been dating the Tesla CEO since 2018, and is currently seven months pregnant.

When a fan tweeted her asking if she was having a boy or a girl, Grimes replied, writing: ‘They may decide their fate and identity.’

Later that day, the Genesis musician echoed the comments in a YouTube livestream, saying she feels the baby’s privacy should be protected.

Elon Musk and Claire Elise Boucher aka Grimes PA Images

Grimes said:

I don’t want to say the gender of the baby… because I feel like their privacy should be protected. I don’t think they can consent to being famous or being in public. And I don’t want to gender them in case that’s not how they feel in their life. I don’t know, I just feel like it doesn’t need to be known.

As well as the comments on the baby’s gender, the Canadian singer also revealed the couple have chosen a name for the child. However, they aren’t releasing it to the public. ‘People just don’t appreciate it yet because it’s too avant-garde,’ she said.

Elon Musk and Claire Elise Boucher aka Grimes Cameron Frew

She explained:

I have a name for the baby, but I don’t want to say what it is because everyone I’ve told it hates it, and everyone’s gonna make fun of it. But it is, in fact, a genius name and people just don’t appreciate it yet because it’s too avant-garde.

Grimes also answered a number of other questions, including whether she’d ever collaborate with Lady Gaga. ‘If she’d have me ps her new album is f**king good,’ she replied. As for her style icons, she replied: ‘Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian are rly cool [sic].’

Claire Elise Boucher aka Grimes PA Images

The unlikely couple met over Twitter, following a chance encounter with each other’s shared sense of humor and a fascination with artificial intelligence.

The pair appear to have had a slightly up-and-down relationship, having unfollowed each other on social media a few times. However, they’ve always reconnected quite quickly – for example, Grimes was seen in Musk’s Cybertruck prototype as he gave it a test drive last year.