Grimes Baffles Fans With Bizarre TikTok Rant About AI And Communism

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 03 Jun 2021 17:21
Grimes Baffles Fans With Bizarre TikTok Rant About AI And CommunismGrimes/TikTok

Grimes has left her TikToker followers extremely confused after sharing a video about AI and communism.

The singer shared the video on the social media platform yesterday, June 2, where she said she ‘has a proposition for the communists’.

She continues: ‘Typically, a lot of the communists I know aren’t particular fans of AI, but, if you think about it, AI is the fastest path to communism. So, if implemented correctly, AI could theoretically solve for abundance – like, we could totally get to a situation where nobody has to work, everybody is provided for in a comfortable state of being/comfortable living’

@grimesA.I. Is the fastest path to communism ##ai ##communism ##farming♬ Vivaldi – Spring – Allegro – Essential Band

Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, continued: ‘AI could automate all the farming and weed out corruption, thereby bringing us as close as possible to genuine equality. So basically, [it would be] everything that everyone loves about communism without the collective farm. Because, let’s be real, enforced farming is really not a vibe.’

Since publishing the clip yesterday, Grimes’ video has received more than 14,000 comments – many of which are people asking what on Earth she’s on about. One of her TikTok followers simply wrote, ‘We’re not doing this today,’ and I think we can all relate.

Meanwhile, other people expressed their own opinions on what the singer said. One person wrote, ‘They don’t want people to work, they have power because people are too busy trying to survive.’

Someone else said, ‘But also AI will probably go against and dominate the world,’ which sounds like a good movie plot to me.

A third person commented, ‘We already have enough AI to ensure abundance. Like the Amazon and Walmart algorithms that govern their supply chain. The problem is who owns them.’

Grimes and Elon Musk (PA Images)PA Images

Others were quick to point out that Grimes is currently dating, and is the mother of the child of, one of the richest men on the planet.

One TikToker wrote, ‘You enjoy a level of luxury that most people will never experience through any amount of schooling or hardwork.’

Grimes actually replied to one comment that read, ‘Bestie how u gon talk about communism when ur husband is a capitalist [sic]’.  She responded, ‘Haha I am not a communist! This is a joke – but maybe the technocrats and communists could get along!’

Featured Image Credits: Grimes/TikTok

Topics: Celebrity, AI, Grimes, Music, TikTok, Viral

