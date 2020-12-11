Grimes Says She’s Worried AI Will ‘Make Musicians Obsolete’

Maybe it will become like Dune, where thinking machines get banned on Earth and we send AI out into the universe to spread the light of consciousness so information is wherever you go, and then Earth becomes this boutique-y thing, like organic vegetables, where when human music is heard people will be like, ‘Oh, this was made by a woman, not a robot’.

Every tool has the potential to be dangerous. Where we are headed depends upon what we do with the technology. We’re on the knife’s edge right now but we have solved insane problems like our faces being beamed through space and time so we can be together in the same place right now despite physically being all over the world. That’s some crazy wizardry happening right here. There is a solution, we just shouldn’t make failure an option.