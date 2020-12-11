Grimes Says She’s Worried AI Will ‘Make Musicians Obsolete’
Weighing in on the future of technology, Grimes said she fears that artificial intelligence could one day ‘make musicians obsolete’.
During Web Summit 2020, the largest tech conference in the world, the Canadian singer discussed the pros and cons of the role of technology in her personal life and her career as a musician.
‘We shouldn’t forget technology makes our lives better,’ the singer said. ‘Everyday I thank the overlords of Ableton for cleaning up my tracks, but I do worry that AI will outpace us and make musicians obsolete. It’s inevitable,’ she explained.
She then called for the use of technology in a more responsible way.
‘I feel like [your] iPhone should turn off an hour before bed. It’s been giving me sleep problems. It’s technology we haven’t factored into our biology,’ she said, Forbes reports.
As for future technologies, the singer, real name Claire Boucher, said experts ‘have the beautiful advantage of knowing super intelligence is coming’. In preparation for that, she said they ought to lay rules out now and not wait until it is too late.
She said: ‘We’re giving birth to AI. We can teach it and point it in the right direction, but where it goes from there as it becomes more powerful as this ghost in our data, and ultimately its own being, is anyone’s guess.’
Grimes continued:
Maybe it will become like Dune, where thinking machines get banned on Earth and we send AI out into the universe to spread the light of consciousness so information is wherever you go, and then Earth becomes this boutique-y thing, like organic vegetables, where when human music is heard people will be like, ‘Oh, this was made by a woman, not a robot’.
Every tool has the potential to be dangerous. Where we are headed depends upon what we do with the technology. We’re on the knife’s edge right now but we have solved insane problems like our faces being beamed through space and time so we can be together in the same place right now despite physically being all over the world. That’s some crazy wizardry happening right here. There is a solution, we just shouldn’t make failure an option.
Grimes is no stranger to working with AI. In October, she worked with Endel — an app that creates personalised, AI-powered soundscapes to help users relax — to create a lullaby for her and Elon Musk’s baby, X Æ A-XII.
