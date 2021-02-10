Guy Makes Fully-Functioning Guitar From His Dead Uncle’s Skeleton
Rather than burying his uncle when he passed away, a musician who calls himself Prince Midnight decided to use the skeleton to make a guitar.
While it is undoubtedly a bizarre thing to do with the body of a loved one, Prince Midnight decided to take on the project in an effort to honour his Uncle Filip, who he credits with encouraging his own love of heavy metal, while also acknowledging the orthodox religion of his native Greece, which frowns upon cremation.
Using the skeleton as a base, Prince attached a guitar neck, pickups, volume knobs, a jack, strings and electronics to turn the bones into a working instrument.
Check out a video of it in action below:
Speaking to Metal Sucks about the project, Midnight explained that burying the skeleton seemed like a ‘poor way’ to memorialise his uncle.
He continued:
So, I decided to turn Uncle Filip into a guitar, which proved to be challenging. I did a lot of research and no one has ever made a guitar out of a skeleton. So, I did it. I started out consulting with two guys in Dean Guitars’ wood shop in Tampa but they got cold feet.
Anyways, now Uncle Filip can shred for all eternity. That’s how he would want it. I’m super proud of the project and how it serves to honor him, his life and his influence on me.
Filip’s skeleton was originally donated to a local college, it was medically rendered and used by students for years. After the college no longer needed the skeleton, Filip’s family didn’t want to cremate him, so Midnight decided to turn him into a musical instrument.
Upon completing the guitar, Midnight said it ‘plays perfect and sounds awesome’.
Filip may not be resting in peace as his skeleton is used to shred metal music, but hopefully he’ll be proud of the way he’s being honoured.
