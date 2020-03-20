Bohemian Rhapsody PA

A comedian with an impressive knack for lyricism has lifted spirits – and no doubt voices – after rewriting Bohemian Rhapsody with a timely twist.

Advert

Dana Jay Bein, from Cambridge, Massachusetts, has cleverly revamped Queen’s progressive rock anthem for the age of coronavirus; swapping around lines to press the importance of hand washing and flattening the curve.

In all honesty, it’s still an absolute belter and – when it is safe to do so of course – could still be bellowed out in bars at the end of the night as enthusiastically as the original.

Advert

The song tells the tale of a ‘poor boy’ with ‘no job security’ who ends up inadvertently infecting and killing somebody by walking by them after refusing to stay at home in bed.

The song begins as follows:

​

Is this a sore throat?

Is this just allergies?

Caught in a lockdown

No escape from reality.

Don’t touch your eyes

Just hand sanitize quicklyyyyy

I’m just a poor boy, no job security

Because of easy spread, even though

washed your hands, laying low

I look out the window, the curve doesn’t look flatter to me, to me

mama, just killed a man

I didn’t stay inside in bed

I walked by him, now he’s dead

mama, life was so much fun

but now I’ve caught this unforgiving plague

mama, oooooh

didn’t mean to make them die

if I’m not back to work this time tomorrow

carry on, carry on as if people didn’t matter.

Guy Rewrites 'Bohemian Rhapsody' With Quarantine-Themed Lyrics PA Images

The song continues:

too late, my time has come

sends shivers down my spine

body’s aching all the time

goodbye everybody, I’ve got the flu

gotta leave you all behind and face the truth

mama, oooooh

I don’t wanna die

I sometimes wish I never went out at all

I see a little silhouette of a man

what a douche, what a douche

did he even wash his hands though

security is tightening

very very frightening me

Gotta lay low (gotta lay low)

Gotta lay low (gotta lay low)

Gotta lay low masturbate

Masturbate O O O O

I’m just a poor boy, facing mortality

HE’S JUST A POOR BOY FACING MORTALITY

spare him his life from this monstrosity.

Advert

As well as offering a bit of much-needed light relief, this song also contains an important message and will hopefully force people to consider the consequences of their actions at this time.