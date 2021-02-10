Gwen Stefani Talks Us Through Her Love For Ska & Reggae With New Playlist Jamie Nelson

Does she need an introduction? Gwen Stefani is making playlists and chatting with UNILAD – this sh*t really is bananas.

With an ever-evolving career spanning three decades in the music industry – if you can believe that – it seems Gwen is returning to her roots ahead of an as-yet-untitled new album due out later this year.

And what roots they are, literally, with a fresh Certified playlist curated just for us featuring Bob Marley and the Wailers, Toots and Maytals, The Specials, Chaka Demus & Pliers, and Barrington Levy, among many others.

‘Ska and reggae were the genres of music that helped me find myself when I was just discovering music,’ Gwen told UNILAD. ‘It made me feel like I was discovering something unique, underground; for me, it was something that was undiscovered and different from everything else on the radio at the time. ‘

Speaking to BBC’s The One Show, Gwen also revealed a certain British band that have helped influence her new album. ‘When I was 12 or 13 I got introduced to Madness by my brother. It was all about anti-racism and ska and unit. That really was the whole reason we started a band,’ she said.

Gwen added:

[Ska] was kind of the idea behind this record, which was about going back to my roots, and basically discovering why I got into music in the first place – what defined me and what made me feel like I’m meant to do something in this world. That was ska and reggae music. Suggs, I still love you!

While discovering music might be fairly easy for a lot of us these days, the past year hasn’t made making music particularly straightforward. In fact, Gwen admitted she didn’t think releasing a new album this year was ‘even possible’.

‘Someone said, they’re doing it (by writing songs) on Zoom and I was like, ‘that sounds horrible’. I tried it and I wrote a damn song on a phone!’ she said. ‘That was the start of this blaze of songs. I think I have over 20 songs and I’m doing a record – I never knew this was coming.’

Aside from her Christmas album, Gwen’s upcoming record will be her first new music in five years. 2021 is looking brighter already.

Check out Gwen’s Certified playlist for UNILAD Sound here:

