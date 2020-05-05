Hailey Baldwin Says Justin Bieber Was A F*ckboy Before They Married PA Images

Hailey Baldwin has opened up about the trust issues she had to deal with as a result of her 2016 break up with husband Justin Bieber for the first time.

The couple, who married in 2018 – just a few months after they got back together after a nasty break up two years before – currently appear to be happier than ever, regularly posting loved-up pictures on social media and now even launching their own short reality TV show, The Biebers.

As part of their first episode, Justin asked Hailey how she regained trust and confidence in him following their split, after which he famously got back together with his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

You can check out Hailey’s response below:

The couple’s 10 minute debut episode premiered on Facebook Watch on Monday, May 4, during which viewers saw them chat candidly to each other while on a boat trip on the lake next to their home.

While the episode started with 26-year-old Justin reflecting on his childhood in Canada, the two then moved on to the more serious topic of their relationship, with Justin recognising that he caused Hailey ‘so much hurt and so much pain’.

When he asked what got her through that, Hailey said she tried to ‘fill a void’ – not by throwing herself into a new relationship, but by talking to other people and ‘hanging out with’ her friends. ‘I really let myself feel the emotions I was feeling,’ she explained.

The 23-year-old model recognised that they didn’t end ‘on good terms’, and said she went through a ‘grieving process’ after their split, adding: ‘You feel like you lose someone you really, really love and care about.’

Hailey added that she was ultimately grateful for the break up – ‘when I look back on it, it was the best thing that we took time apart and to do our own thing’ – because it allowed her to find her footing on her own and in her career.

She also revealed that the reason she felt like Justin was finally ready for a relationship was their mutual friends telling her he was ‘really working on [himself]’ and they were ‘really impressed’ by how he was living his life.

She added:

You know, you were trying to keep to yourself. You weren’t on any like – if I am allowed to say this – fuck boy shit anymore.

The happy couple signed off the short episode by telling each other how much they loved each other and saying they would remember the boat trip ‘for the rest of [their] lives’.

There will be 12 episodes of The Biebers in total, with the remaining episodes featuring more discussions between the couple as well as with their friends and family.