Halsey Defends Kanye West's 'Manic Episode' While Asking Fans To Leave Him Alone

Without Me singer Halsey has defended Kanye West amid the fallout of his first presidential campaign rally, urging that a ‘manic episode is not a joke’.

Both Halsey and West have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and while the Runaway rapper’s latest comments and online behaviour have often inspired ridicule and criticism on social media, fans have become concerned over his mental health.

While speaking at the event in Charleston, South Carolina, on July 19, the 43-year-old claimed abolitionist Harriet Tubman ‘never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people’, and that he and his wife Kim Kardashian West apparently considered aborting their daughter, North.

Election 2020 Kanye West

In a series of tweets, Halsey wrote that, after dedicating her career to ‘offering education and insight about bipolar disorder… I’m so disturbed by what I’m seeing’, adding ‘personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isn’t a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence’.

The 25-year-old continued:

A lot of people you know probably have bipolar disorder and you aren’t aware of it. Taking this opportunity to make offensive remarks and vilify people with mental illnesses is really not the way to go… this is the exact triggering shit that causes people to keep quiet about it. You can hate someone’s actions or opinions without contributing to stigma that damages an entire community of sometimes vulnerable people all for a couple of laughs.

Halsey added that ‘if you wanna think someone is an asshole, go ahead. Lots of people with mental illnesses are great. Lots of them are assholes. Because they are people. With nuanced personalities’. However, she noted that ‘making jokes specifically targeted towards bipolar hurts more than the one person your angry with’.

In 2018, West discussed living with bipolar disorder during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, saying he thinks it’s crucial we have ‘open conversations about mental health. Especially with me being Black, because we never had therapists in the Black community. We never approached taking medication’.

During the recent rally, after suggesting everyone who has a baby be given $1 million dollars and revealing his dad nearly aborted him, he told the crowd: ‘I almost killed my daughter … so even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn’t want to. She stood up, and she protected that child.’

Halsey

He also criticised the media prior to its coverage of the event, saying: ‘They’re going to run this, they’re going to tell you that I’m crazy. [Well] the world’s crazy!’

Later, he posted a string of tweets – most of which have now been deleted – taking aim at Kim and mother-in-law Kris Jenner for trying to ‘lock him up’, as well as claiming that ‘everybody knows the movie Get Out is about me’.

Kim has yet to comment publicly on West’s recent behaviour.