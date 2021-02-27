Halsey Slams Radio Host For ‘Racist’ Comments Comparing BTS To Coronavirus

iamhalsey/Instagram/PA Images

Halsey has slammed a Bavarian radio show host for their ‘racist’ comments comparing BTS to coronavirus.

Matthias Matuschik made the comments on Wednesday, February 24, after playing the popular K-Pop band’s cover of Coldplay’s Fix You.

Describing their cover as ‘blasphemy’, he went on to compare them to ‘some crappy virus that hopefully there will be a vaccine for soon as well’.

BTS debuted in 2013 and have go on to become a household name in the pop world. They hit number one on the Billboard 200 with their hit song Dynamite, and became the first K-Pop band to receive a Grammy nomination.

Matuschik went on to cause further offence after trying to backtrack on his controversial comments.

As per Associated Press, he said, ‘I have nothing against South Korea, you can’t accuse me of xenophobia only because this boyband is from South Korea… I have a car from South Korea. I have the coolest car around.’

Halsey has since criticised the radio host for his comments and said that she was ‘horrified’ by them. The singer featured on BTS’s single Boy With Luv, which was released in 2019.

Taking to Instagram, the Graveyard singer wrote on her story:

I am horrified to read the comments made by Matthias Matuschik. Racism and xenophobia cannot be thinly veiled as “on air humour”. Irresponsible and disgusting statements in a time where hate speech and violent behaviour towards Asian are sky rocketing.

Halsey went on to further describe Matuschik’s comments as ‘unacceptable’ and called on him to issue a better apology to the band and Asian communities.

The radio station itself has since issued an apology and stated that while Matuschik’s choice of words had gone too far, it was in no way meant to be ‘hurtful or racist’.