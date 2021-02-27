unilad
Advert

Halsey Slams Radio Host For ‘Racist’ Comments Comparing BTS To Coronavirus

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 27 Feb 2021 11:31
Halsey Slams Radio Host For 'Racist' Comments Comparing BTS To Coronavirusiamhalsey/Instagram/PA Images

Halsey has slammed a Bavarian radio show host for their ‘racist’ comments comparing BTS to coronavirus.

Matthias Matuschik made the comments on Wednesday, February 24, after playing the popular K-Pop band’s cover of Coldplay’s Fix You.

Advert

Describing their cover as ‘blasphemy’, he went on to compare them to ‘some crappy virus that hopefully there will be a vaccine for soon as well’.

BTS debuted in 2013 and have go on to become a household name in the pop world. They hit number one on the Billboard 200 with their hit song Dynamite, and became the first K-Pop band to receive a Grammy nomination.

PA

Matuschik went on to cause further offence after trying to backtrack on his controversial comments.

Advert

As per Associated Press, he said, ‘I have nothing against South Korea, you can’t accuse me of xenophobia only because this boyband is from South Korea… I have a car from South Korea. I have the coolest car around.’

Halsey has since criticised the radio host for his comments and said that she was ‘horrified’ by them. The singer featured on BTS’s single Boy With Luv, which was released in 2019.

Taking to Instagram, the Graveyard singer wrote on her story:

I am horrified to read the comments made by Matthias Matuschik. Racism and xenophobia cannot be thinly veiled as “on air humour”. Irresponsible and disgusting statements in a time where hate speech and violent behaviour towards Asian are sky rocketing.

Advert
halsey/Instagram

Halsey went on to further describe Matuschik’s comments as ‘unacceptable’ and called on him to issue a better apology to the band and Asian communities.

The radio station itself has since issued an apology and stated that while Matuschik’s choice of words had gone too far, it was in no way meant to be ‘hurtful or racist’.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Emily In Paris Creators Accused Of Bribing Golden Globes Voters For Nominations
Film and TV

Emily In Paris Creators Accused Of Bribing Golden Globes Voters For Nominations

Call Of Duty Standalone Zombies Game Now Reportedly In Development
Gaming

Call Of Duty Standalone Zombies Game Now Reportedly In Development

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Accused Of Asking Former Staffer To Play Strip Poker
News

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Accused Of Asking Former Staffer To Play Strip Poker

More Than 12,000 People Sign Petition To Ban Giraffe Heart Trophy Hunter From Facebook
Animals

More Than 12,000 People Sign Petition To Ban Giraffe Heart Trophy Hunter From Facebook

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Celebrity, K-pop, Music

Credits

AP News

  1. AP News

    German radio station apologizes for comment on K-pop’s BTS

 