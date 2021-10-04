Harry Styles Confesses His Hit Song Is Actually About Female Orgasms

Alamy

All hail Harry Styles, a man who’s actually promoted the female orgasm, and in one of his hit songs, too.

While in Nashville, on his Love On Tour stint, Styles revealed to fans just what the hit song on his Fine Line album really means.

Advert 10

The 27-year-old was performing on Friday, October 1, to promote the album when he decided to discuss the true meaning of the song’s lyrics, which has left women weeping with joy at finally having their sexual needs acknowledged. However, the star didn’t give the meaning quite as much credit as he could have.

Alamy

In case you hadn’t guessed, the song in question is Watermelon Sugar, with the former One Direction member first telling fans how it ‘doesn’t really matter’ what the song is about, keeping it vague by telling them it was simply about ‘the sweetness of life’, The Mirror reports.

Although he later acknowledged that the song was also ‘about the female orgasm’, he said it was ‘totally different’ and ‘not really relevant’.

Advert 10

The lyrics which refer to the female orgasm read: ‘Tastes like strawberries, On a summer evenin’, And it sounds just like a song.’ It later continues: ‘I want your belly, And that summer feelin’, Getting washed away in you.’

The song was released as part of Styles’ second studio album in November 2019. The music video for Watermelon Sugar dropped on May 18, 2020, and saw models Ephrata and Aalany McMahan comment on how positive the filming was due to Styles being ‘huge on consent‘.

The song was initially thought to be based on his ex-girlfriend, Camille Rowe, who once noted how much she loved the novel In Watermelon Sugar by Richard Brautigan during an interview with Elle.

Advert 10

Watermelon Sugar was co-written by Styles, Mitch Rowland, Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon, some of whom didn’t fully know what the lyrics were about, according to The Mirror. Harpoon told Music Week that the high line of the song was questioned, with people asking ‘What’s that all about’ and ‘What does that even mean?’

During his tour, Styles also announced a fan’s baby’s gender reveal while on stage.

Alas, despite such a positive start, Styles may have acknowledged the female orgasm, but by calling it ‘not really relevant’ to the song and that it ‘doesn’t really matter’ what the song is about, the female orgasm remains as mythical to some men as my chances of ever meeting Styles himself does.

Advert 10