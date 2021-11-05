Harry Styles Helps Fan Come Out To Her Mum During Concert

@intothexxlight/Twitter/@mckinleyyelizabethxx/TikTok

Harry Styles halted his concert to help a fan come out as gay to her mum.

The Watermelon Sugar singer was performing at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, November 3, as part of his Love on Tour gigs.

While enjoying the show, 23-year-old McKinley McConnell was also holding up a sign that eventually caught Styles‘ attention. A few minutes later, he changed her life.

On a colourful sign, McConnell had written, ‘My mom is in Section 201. Help me come out.’ Her mother hadn’t seen it, but Styles clocked it and walked over to kneel down at the side of the stage. ‘What would you like to tell your mother? I can tell her if you like,’ he asked her.

Rather quickly, surrounding fans became excited by the situation. ‘Okay, there’s a lot of people,’ McConnell replied. ‘There is a lot of people. Did you not know? Did you think this through?’ Styles said. ‘Okay, do you want to tell her, or should I tell her? I can tell her, yeah, no problem,’ he added.

Footage of the reveal, shared to Twitter by McConnell (@intothexxlight), shows Styles running to the other side of the stage to address her mum. ‘Lisa, she’s gay!’ he shouted, causing cheers to erupt around the stadium. ‘Now, I don’t want to ruin the moment, but wouldn’t it be nice if you were a little bit closer together,’ Styles added.

Speaking to NBC News afterwards, the student explained how she ‘literally got her [mum’s] ticket so last minute… I was lucky to get a ticket for the general admission pit for myself. I know my mom, and she wouldn’t have been up for the pit’.

Her mum apparently wasn’t too surprised. ‘You always had a flair for dramatics,’ she said. ‘I’m really beyond blessed that both my parents are so supportive. And I think they probably always suspected, even though you try to act like they don’t. She just kept saying she loves me and is proud of me,’ McConnell added.

Alongside the video, she also wrote, ‘A moment that will actually be with me forever. Thank you for creating a safe place for me. Thank you for letting me grow alongside you as a fan. Thank you for helping me know who I am. Thank you.’