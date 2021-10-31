unilad
Harry Styles Praised For Performing Dressed As Dorothy From The Wizard Of Oz

by : Hannah Smith on : 31 Oct 2021 15:23
Harry Styles Praised For Performing Dressed As Dorothy From The Wizard Of OzGetty

Harry Styles has got a reputation for pushing the boundaries of fashion, and this Halloween proved no different for him, with the singer surprising fans at the latest stop of his tour with an instantly iconic costume.

Styles hosted the first of two nights of his ‘Harryween’ fancy dress party at Madison Square Garden in New York last night, taking the the stage dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.

The former One Direction star strutted his stuff in a blue gingham print dress, red stockings, blue socks and, of course, the iconic glittering red heels, finishing the look off by tying his hair back with a matching bow. Midway through the show, the singer and his live band launched into a rock and roll rendition of Somewhere Over The Rainbow, as Styles danced across the stage while waving a pride flag.

Harry Styles in his Dorothy costume (Getty)Getty

Since launching his solo career Style has consistently challenged gendered approaches to fashion, most famously appearing on the cover of Vogue last year wearing a Gucci ballgown dress.

Naturally, his fans were instantly obsessed with the Watermelon Sugar singer’s latest outfit, with hundreds taking to social media to praise him for his costume. ‘Happy harryween weekend to harry styles only,’ author Matt Bellassai tweeted, with another fan writing, ‘Did I fall more in love with Harry Styles tonight? The answer is yes.’

Watch Harry Styles tell the audience about his ‘clearest memory of Halloween’:

‘Can’t believe there are people out there who witnessed harry styles dress as dorothy and sing somewhere over the rainbow for halloween and i wasn’t one of them,’ someone else posted.

That being said, others were less impressed with the costume, which reignited old accusations of ‘queerbaiting’ that have accompanied Style’s approach to fashion.

‘Can we please stop praising Harry Styles as some kind of savior/icon for open gender expression/fluidity/whatever?’ one person wrote, adding, ‘So many others before him have been doing it for years but don’t get the same recognition because they aren’t also a straight white male.’

