Harry Styles Will Read You Bedtime Stories With Calm PA Images

Here’s the good news I’m sure you’ve all been waiting for: Harry Styles is teaming up with Calm to read you a bedtime story.

Yes, the Watermelon Sugar superstar will be putting his sultry tones to good use as you drift off into a slumber. After a number of teases by the sleep, meditation and relaxation app, it’s officially been confirmed.

#DreamWithHarry will hit listeners’ ears tomorrow, July 8. As you tuck yourself in, who could be better than the former One Direction singer to send you smoothly to sleep? I’d rather Arnold Schwarzenegger, but we can’t all have nice things.

You can hear Harry’s introduction in Calm’s teaser below:

In a video teaser, Calm has released a short snippet from the reading, simply: ‘Hello, I’m Harry Styles.’ He follows the likes of Matthew McConaughey and Kelly Rowland, who have also read small passages for the app.

Since dropping on the app’s official Twitter page yesterday, the clip has already racked up more than 1.1 million views, with nearly 45,000 retweets and more than 97,000 likes.

Naturally, the fans are overjoyed. One user wrote: ‘The way Harry’s really helping us to go to sleep better from now on…. he really loves us so much. Watch us never having trouble sleeping again.’ A second fan also wrote: ‘I don’t suffer from insomnia, but if Harry Styles says I do and that I need the calm app then yes I suffer from insomnia.’

YouTuber Sarah Baska also tweeted: ‘Harry Styles partnering with the Calm app to read us a bedtime story is the best thing that’s happened to me in 2020 so far.’

It’s not clear at the moment whether Harry’s ‘sleep story’ will be free to listen – I doubt a price tag will keep fans away. Worst-case scenario, you can get a week-long free trial of the Calm app before having to pay £28.99 for the year.