Hayley Williams Slams Former Paramore Member Over Alleged Homophobic Comments PA Images

Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams has slammed her former band-mate after he allegedly called homosexuality a ‘perversion’.

Josh Farro was part of the pop-punk band alongside his brother Zac Farro, Williams and Taylor York until 2010, when he and Zac left the group.

Advert 10

After leaving, Farro called out Williams for treating the group as her solo project and claiming that her bandmates were simply ‘riding on the coattails of ‘Hayley’s dream.” Zac rejoined in 2017, and Williams has now shared a statement implying Josh’s departure was a result of homophobia.

Paramore PA Images

Writing on Twitter, the lead singer said there was ‘a reason’ only three people were left in Paramore and rejected rumours that Farro left the band because of her.

Advert 10

Williams stated that the band does ‘not condone religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs which leave our LGBTQ+ friends, fans, & family feeling abandoned and hopeless’. Williams mentioned Paramore’s changing line-up, though she did not specifically name Farro or any of his actions in her tweets.

She added:

and ya know, if that doesn’t jive with you, well, feel free to go to where all past members of paramore have gone which is literally anywhere else but paramore.

Advert 10

Williams addressed Paramore’s LGBTQ+ family and singled out Brian J. O’Connor, the creative director of Williams’ hair dye company Good Dye Young, adding: ‘you are full of love and you are loved.’

Williams’ statement comes after a comment Farro allegedly made on Facebook was circulated on social media. Screenshots of the post on Twitter show the comment likening homosexuality to paedophilia, saying the latter is ‘a perversion just like homosexuality’.

Quoting someone who said paedophilia was a ‘sexual orientation, something we simply cannot change’, the author said that this view was ‘accepting paedophilia as normal’ and argued it was a ‘subtle tactic to brainwash people into a state of tolerance’.

Advert 10

The surname of the author has been covered up in screenshots, though posters are claiming it is from Farro. The fact Williams made her statement after the comment went viral further suggests it came from the former band member.

Social media users have been encouraging people to stop supporting Farro or having ‘any ounce of sympathy’ towards him following the release of the comment. In comparison, Williams has been praised for her statement, which has received almost 20,000 retweets at the time of writing.

Farro does not appear to have publicly commented on the matter or confirmed whether he wrote the post in question.

Advert 10