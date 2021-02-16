unilad
Ice Cube Launching New Marijuana Line Called ‘Fryday Kush’

by : Charlie Cocksedge on : 16 Feb 2021 08:29
Ice Cube Launching New Marijuana Line Called 'Fryday Kush'PA/Ice Cube/Twitter

Ice Cube has announced his own brand of weed, because what else is the NWA rapper going to do during a pandemic.

Cube, real name O’Shea Jackson, is a hugely successful rapper, actor and filmmaker. Now, he’s turning his hand to more entrepreneurial outlet by selling his own marijuana called, appropriately, Fryday Kush.

‘Fryday Kush is made with that good stuff,’ Cube wrote on Instagram, adding, ‘it’s 46.2% THC and 10.78% CBD. If you’re in CA, AZ, NV, and OK, you don’t want to miss it’.

Named after his 1995 comedy Friday, Ice Cube has teamed up with Caviar Gold to produce the new brand.

‘From the man that needs no introduction – these infused cones & high potency buds are the strongest nugs on the market, personally developed by Ice Cube,’ the Caviar Gold website reads.

Within the marijuana industry, Caviar Gold is said to be the only one to have a patented production process, Complex reports. ‘The unique proprietary process of adding 98% pure liquid THC to marijuana makes the strongest & highest quality flowers on Earth,’ the website adds.

Ice Cube isn’t the only famous face to have their own line of weed. The 21 Jump Street star joins the likes Jay-Z and Lil Wayne, who has also moved into the expanding industry, as more and more US states look to legalise marijuana.

