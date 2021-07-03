Iggy Azalea Defends Herself Against ‘Blackfishing’ Backlash

IggyAzalea/YouTube/PA

Rapper Iggy Azalea has hit back at critics who accused her of ‘blackfishing’ in her new video.

Azalea recently released the video for her track I Am The Stripclub, in which she can be seen wearing a tight, striped bodysuit with long black hair and makeup.

The Australian rapper has since been criticised for trying to make herself appear mixed race, something Azalea, real name Amethyst Amelia Kelly, has strongly denied.

One person commented on photos of her in the new video, ‘People are saying that you are black fishing and making up this fake narratives, can you clear them up please because people are taking it too far and running with that lie.’

Azalea simply replied, ‘I don’t care… f*ck those ppl babe lol’.

Another Twitter-user then chimed in saying, ‘All MAJORITY of those people are black and brown! so she saying she “doesn’t care” and “f*ck” us.’

Branding the allegations as ‘baseless’, the 31-year-old wrote back:

I can’t care about something that ridiculous and baseless. I’m wearing a shade 6 in Armarni foundation, it’s the same shade I’ve worn for the last 3 years. It’s the same shade in every music video since Sally Walker. Suddenly I wear a black wig in a club scene & its an issue.

Someone else then wrote that it was Azalea’s ‘poorly worded reply’ that got people riled up, and while they didn’t think the rapper meant any offense, they thought ‘the lighting and editing made [her] skin look darker’.

Azalea further clapped back, writing, ‘This is the color I wear, it’s on the arm color of a tan white person. I’m not wearing crazy dark makeup at ALL. Everyone in the club scene looks darker, it’s a club scene! I’m sick of ppl trying to twist my words or make shit a problem when all I’ve done is try a hair color [sic].’